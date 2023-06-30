New Bodycam Footage Shows Behavior of Father Arrested for Killing Three Sons Just After Arrest

Law&Crime

Video shows the moment Chad Doerman was booked into the county jail following his arrest for the murders of his three young sons; at one point, officers tell him to stop "beating your head on the wall."

Newly-released video following the arrest of Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three young sons, gives new insight into his behavior in the moments immediately after the brutal murders.

The video, shared with Law&Crime, shows Doerman, 32, being booked into the county jail after being apprehended on his front porch on June 15. He stands accused of fatally shooting sons Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3.

The footage shows Doerman being led into processing, with blood clearly visible on his back as he enters the jail.

He's seen relaying his name and adds that he believes he's been to the jail at least once before. At one point, he slams his head against the wall -- as an officer tells him, "Don't be doing that, don't be beating your head against the wall." Doerman complies, remaining calm throughout the nearly 10-minute-long clip.

While some of the audio has been muted, the rest of the video shows him getting patted down and strip searched before he's provided the vest he's seen wearing in his booking photo and given a body scan. One of the only times he speaks is when he's asked about making a phone call, with authorities telling him he'll get one after the booking process.

Last week, Doerman pleaded not guilty to 21 charges facing him ... despite prosecutors previously saying he admitted to planning the killings.

The Ohio father appeared in court for a hearing last Friday, where the charges against him were read in full. Though he was previously charged with three counts of aggravated murder, he was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 9 counts of aggravated murder, 8 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts felonious assault.

He could face the death penalty, with Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve saying -- per WLWT -- his goal "is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three young boys" for what he calls "an incomprehensible act of horror that [Doerman] perpetuated on this family."

During the hearing, Tekulve detailed how Doerman allegedly killed his children, saying the spree began with him shooting his 4-year-old son Hunter in the head. "The second child shot was a 7-year-old who fled the residence, ran some 300 feet from the residence and was gunned down from behind by the defendant," he continued.

"[Doerman] then approached this little boy who was injured, incapacitated, alive, and shot him in the head twice from close distance," Tekulve claimed. "Then he went after the 3-year-old, he ripped the child from the mother's arms and put a bullet in his head at close range."

Doerman of Monroe Township, Ohio was arrested on Thursday, June 15 after police responded to a number of 911 calls to his home. One of them, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, was from a woman screaming that "her babies had been shot." Three boys, Doerman's sons, were unresponsive when deputies and EMS arrived. All three succumbed to gunshot wounds on the scene. The children's mother, who attempted to protect them, was also shot in the hand.