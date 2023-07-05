Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye's Antisemitic Comments, Khloe Compares West to 'Car Crash'

Hulu

"I'm so angry, but I'm also so sad," said Kim on the new episode of The Kardashians, where she got very emotional while detailing the effect West's controversial moments have on the lives of her and their kids.

On this week's new episode of The Kardashians, viewers got a look at Kim Kardashian's emotional turmoil as ex-husband Kanye West's unhinged antisemitic attacks made headlines.

Thursday's hour must have been filmed back in October 2022, which is when West began firing off tweets and did interviews in which he made very problematic and antisemitic comments about the Jewish community. His statements led to a ton of brands -- including Adidas, Balenciaga and The Gap -- dropping him.

At the time, Kardashian did make a statement distancing herself from West's comments, but stopped short of mentioning him in her post. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she tweeted.

On the family's Hulu show, viewers saw Kim meet up with Khloe Kardashian, only to immediately burst into tears when asked how she was doing. "I'm not okay, I'm having such a hard day today," she said, as editors spliced in headlines about Kanye's comments. Speaking of West, she said that it "sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are," adding that she always hopes to "see a glimpse" of the old Kanye.

"What you've been dealing with is not okay," said Khloe, as Kim expressed more confusion over her ex's behavior. "It's really confusing to me. It's so different from the person I married. That's who I loved, that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back," said Kim in a confessional.

Speaking with Khloe, she added that she feels "so bad" for West, even though she doubted he even "feels bad for himself." She also said she hadn't spoken with him directly about the controversy and backlash his speech ignited, telling her sister she feared he would "probably go off on me" if she did.

"Then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community and people dropped him today," Kim continued. "I'm like, is that my fault because I posted that and I pushed them and I should have just kept quiet? But I'm vocal about everything else. I never know what to do."

In a confessional, she called the situation "sad," explaining that she wasn't sure how to "emotionally manage" everything going on. "I don't want to jump in and be part of the downfall for the father of my kids," she added.

After Khloe said in her own confessional that "Watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion," she told her sister that nothing was her fault and pointed out how West even had the chance to apologize for his comments but instead doubled down on them. "None of us have these antisemitic views. I think it's gravely irresponsible. We're all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up," she said, before talking about how important it was for them to condemn his views.

"Sometimes I think our silence speaks louder and what you did is not wrong. What you did had nothing to do with what's happening right now," she continued, before comparing the situation to her own relationships with ex-husband Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

"Every single day I feel bad about Lamar, every single day. I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever going to be remembered being a drug user," she told Kim. "These are Kanye's things, that doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it. I can relate, it's okay that you're crying, it's okay that you have feelings. This too shall pass."

In another emotional moment speaking directly to cameras, Kim said it was a "really f---ing hard" spot she was in.

"I'm never a woe is me, sad kind of person. But there's times I get overwhelmed. There's so much to think about. I'm so angry, but I'm also so sad," she told producers. "Your instinct wants to be like, 'Wow, I could never talk to this person again.' But then you think of your babies, so I'm having a hard time figuring it out. I need to move on, I can't be held down by bad choices, bad decisions, traumas."

Later in the show, cameras also highlighted Kim playing with all of her and West's children, saying that while it has been "so hard" of a week, she knew she had to "tune it all out" and be present for her kids.

"I am just in protection mode of my kids and just try to hide everything. It's just hard for me to figure out, if they don't know anything, why wouldn't dad come over for dinner, why isn't dad at my things? That kills me, it's the one thing that gives me anxiety," she shared. "I'm embarrassed if someone is going to say something at a game, a function, is it safe, I just don't know what to do."

Though she said "it's a lot," she also made it clear she wants her children "to see a healthy dad" in the future. "So, I've been managing it the best way I know how," she concluded, "I take it day by day."