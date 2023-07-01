How All The Kardashians Have Announced Their Pregnancies

Instagram/Getty

From Instagram posts to magazine covers, here’s how the KarJenners shared their baby news!

Everything the Kardashian family does is sure to make headlines and when there’s a new baby on the way, it’s always breaking news. Throughout the years, the Kardashian-Jenner fam has welcomed 12 new additions and there’s another on the way right now! And each time one of the KarJenner's has announced a pregnancy, they’ve done it in their own special way -- from surprise baby bump reveals on Instagram to magazine cover shoots.

Here’s how all the Kardashians have shared the exciting news…

Kim is the proud mom to four children whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple announced their first pregnancy in a big way, with Kanye sharing the news in the middle of a concert in 2012. Kim later confirmed the announcement in a blog post, writing that they were feeling “so blessed and lucky” about the exciting news. Their daughter North was born in June 2013.

Then, for baby number two, Kim and Kayne decided to share the news on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." During a teaser shared at the end of a midseason finale of the reality show, Kim could be seen sharing the news with her sister Khloé. Their son Saint arrived in December 2015.

Following Kim's two difficult pregnancies, the couple decided to use a surrogate for their third and fourth children. In 2017, Kim once again shared the news during a teaser for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and Chicago was born in January 2018. A year later, Kim confirmed baby number four was on the way during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" -- and Psalm arrived just a few months later.

Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick are parents to three children and were the first couple to announce they were expanding the Kardashian family. Back in 2009, Kourtney shared the news on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and later documented her son Mason’s birth on the show too.

Then in 2011, Kourtney announced her second pregnancy on the cover of Us Weekly, going on to welcome her daughter Penelope in July 2012. Two years later, Kourtney and Scott announced their third pregnancy in the middle of season 9 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Their son Reign was born in December 2014.

Now that Kourtney is expecting her fourth child after tying the knot with husband Travis Barker, the couple decided to share the news with the world in a fun way. During a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, Kourtney held up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant" -- an homage to the band’s "All The Small Things" music video.

For Khloé's first pregnancy with ex Tristan Thompson, she opted to share the news via Instagram. A few days before Christmas in 2017, Khloé posted a black and white photo where she showed off her baby bump with Tristan’s arms wrapped around her. In the caption, she wrote that the pregnancy was her "greatest dream realized." In April 2018, her daughter True was born.

For Khloé and Tristan's second baby, the former couple decided to use a surrogate -- but the entire pregnancy was surrounded by scandal. Just days after privately learning that their surrogate was pregnant, it was publicly revealed that Tristan had gotten another woman pregnant. While Khloé didn’t get to make a formal announcement, a rep confirmed the news in July 2022 and shared that the baby was conceived before Khloé knew about Tristan’s infidelity. Tatum Thompson was born later that month.

In 2016, Rob Kardashian and his then-fiancé Blac Chyna shared that they were expecting their first child together by way of an Instagram post. The former couple shared a custom emoji that appeared to represent Chyna with a pregnant belly. Their daughter Dream was born in November 2016.

Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott are parents to two children. The couple chose to lay low during their first pregnancy and didn’t announce they had welcomed a baby until after she was born. In February 2018, the pair finally shared a video, documenting Kylie's pregnancy and announcing that their daughter Stormi had been born a few days prior.