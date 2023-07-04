12 Celebs Who Made Wild Confessions About Their Sex Lives

Getty

Celebrities share a lot about their lives and it can sometimes get to be a little bit of TMI. Some stars just don’t mind telling all, even down to the very intimate details of their sex lives. These celebs have gotten very candid about exactly what goes down in the bedroom -- from threesomes to role playing to even vajazzling. Whether or not fans actually needed to hear these wild sex confessions from their favorite stars is debatable…but it’s definitely entertaining.

Here's what these stars had to say about their sex lives…

Charlie Puth openly admits that he never stops thinking about music -- even when he’s doing the deed. He recently revealed that he actually started to write his song "Marks On My Neck" while he was hooking up with a date. He explained that he had just gone through a breakup so he wasn’t really feeling it with the person and was "was energetically picking up" that it probably wasn't going to work out.

"I wrote the song in the middle of the act," he admitted. "Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head. I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act."

When Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson, she confessed that the pair had hooked up to "honor her grandmother." Kim explained that her grandmother had always spoken fondly of getting it on in front of a fireplace so Kim and Pete decided they had to try it.

"I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.' And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace, in honor of you. I know that’s really creepy," she said to her grandmother MJ on an episode of "The Kardashians."

Chelsea Handler admits that she's definitely into threesomes but when she had one with her ex boyfriend Ted Harbert, it actually led to their breakup. She explained that she was "very turned on" by the woman who joined them and she ended up hooking up with her several times without her ex.

"I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating," she revealed on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, adding, "That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy."

The Chainsmokers once revealed that early in their careers they used to have threesomes with their fans. They explained that back when they had to share hotel rooms while touring in Europe, their rooms would often have two twin beds pushed together. While Alex Pall said their threesomes were never planned, he admitted that they did happen occasionally.

"It was the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two twin beds, they don't even split them apart. So, it's almost by force," Alex joked. "We were forced into these scenarios by the European government because they don't separate their beds. If they just separated the beds, like America does!"

Tori Spelling has admitted that she’s spiced up things in the bedroom by "vajazzling" her lady parts. Her husband Dean McDermott explained that you can have designs made of "little shiny jewels" and called it "the sexiest thing ever." Tori added that the couple don't do it often because it can become a "choking hazard."

"I went down on her, and I came up and it looked like I had a stud in my nose -- like, did you get your nose pierced? No, your vajazzle came off," Dean shared on his podcast.

While many celebs are members of the Mile High Club, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend admitted that they once took things to the next level when they got it on right in their seats on a commercial flight. Chrissy says that thankfully no one noticed during the very long flight.

"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that. We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let's just say, we’re open to things," Chrissy told Cosmopolitan.

Shortly after Nikki Bella went public with her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev, she gave a little bit of TMI about their sex life. She admitted that she orgasms every single time she has sex with Artem and it was the best sex she’d ever had.

"The best I’ve ever had," she said during an appearance on "The Lady Gang" podcast, adding, "Like, the vagina smiles every time."

Anna Faris once shared that she’s a fan of getting dressed up while in the bedroom, particularly because she's an actress. She says that she sometimes spices things up by playing a character -- which appeals to both herself and her partner.

"Sometimes I’ll put on, like, my short black bob wig that I have and I play a different character, because I'm an actress. I like to play different characters sometimes in a romantic situation. I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also, like, a turn on for a partner," she shared on her "Unqualified" podcast.

In 2005, Eva Longoria revealed that she’s a big fan of having sex after she's had a Brazilian wax. She says it makes the whole experience better, especially "orgasm-wise."

"It's like the difference between this [she pats her arm lightly] and this [rubs her arm]. I swear by it," she told Cosmopolitan. "Every woman should try a Brazilian wax once. And then the sex they have afterward will make them keep coming back!"

Early in their relationship, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell admit they got it on after sneaking into an unfinished house that Goldie was renovating. Right in the middle of it all, the cops came in, concerned that someone was trespassing in the under construction house. They ended up getting kicked out and were told to get a hotel room.

"We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in. We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like 'What?' It was bizarre and weird. We were told to go get a hotel room which we did. That was our first date. It was a lot of fun. I can't believe it was a long time ago," Kurt said on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show "Harry."

Looking back on her relationship with ex-husband Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra says the couple had "sex all over the damn place." That even included the Chicago Bulls' practice facility back in the early days of their relationship.

"In the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court," she told the Los Angeles Times. "To be honest, I don't think he's ever worked out so hard in his life."

Back in 2006, Ricky Martin admitted that he loved giving "the golden shower" to his romantic partners -- AKA the act of urinating on another person. At the time, the whole thing caused a lot of controversy, which Ricky later admitted he never expected.