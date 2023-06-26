Why Kim Kardashian Doesn't Let Her Kids See Her Upset About Issues with Kanye West

Getty

Reality star Kim Kardashian is more than willing to be open with her kids about her emotions in most aspects of her life, but draws the line when it comes to their father, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has a pretty open door policy when it comes to her children about almost everything, but she doesn't like to go there about ex-husband Kanye West.

This means the reality star sometimes has to face uncomfortable questions about why she's feeling a certain way or getting emotional over something, but she's happy to be that authentic with them.

In fact, she encourages those moments of open dialogue with them. After all, if she's open about her emotions in different moments, she can hopefully inspire them to have that same openness with her. That's why she doesn't want to have to shut them down.

"I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know," she told Vogue Italia of when she's having those types of feelings about their father. "There's nothing worse than 'You'll understand when you're older.' I don't want to be that person."

Kim and Kanye have four children together, with the oldest being just ten years old. After North, they share Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

She also said that she tries to be cognizant of what she's putting out there publicly when it comes to her kids and keeping it real.

"But if I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry," she added. "On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn't understand why and I explained I had that at my dad's house as a little girl."

"On social media I'll always post the sassy photo or the cutest shot, but I'll definitely make sure to include one where my kids might not be getting along that well," she explained, "because I think it's really important to understand that, too."

"I look at a lot of my friends and their kids are perfect and I don't know how to do it and I don't understand it and I'm envious and it's amazing all at the same time."