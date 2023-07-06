Drake Says He Got High For Degrassi Audition ... And Then Shares Even More High Thoughts

Getty / Everett

"Maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma," pondered Drake.

Drake is reflecting on his life and "how surreal it feels at times," and in the process he is sharing about the time got high before he auditioned for Degrassi: The Next Generation, the Canadian TV series that launched his career.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a voice memo of his current contemplations, including the idea that he is "still high" or in "some coma."

"Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," the 36-year-old shared.

He noted that he was sent into a "spiral of thought" from this question as he reflects on how "surreal" his life sometimes feels.

"I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14," continued Drake. "I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid's house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition."

"I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma. And this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life," he added.

"And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes."

Maybe it's Drake's world and we're just living in it!

The rapper is currently on his It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, which kicked off in Chicago.