Skai Jackson Defends Herself After $5 MacBook Air Raffle Backlash: 'I Do Not Need Money'

Getty

Disney alum Skai Jackson came under fire for running a raffle last weekend through her social media channels asking fans to send her five dollars for a "chance to win a MacBook Air."

It may sound like an online scam or a hacked account, but it was really Disney alum Skai Jackson herself running an online raffle through her social media accounts for a MacBook Air over the July 4th holiday weekend.

According to her Instagram Stories and Twitter on Saturday, "A winner was already selected," sharing the winner's IG handle. But before that came an onslaught of negative reactions from fans surprised she was charging five dollars, asking them to send it to her cash app, for a chance to win the device.

This is the winner for the Macbook that has been selected days ago! Congratulations to Lele and her internship!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Nj0oGjiIk — Skai (@skaijackson) July 8, 2023 @skaijackson

The "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" star wasn't having it, though, quickly clapping back in a TikTok Live, as shared by PopCrave.

"It is not that serious for a damn $5," she said, "It is called a raffle." The actress also insisted that she doesn't need the money. She explained that the money raised "goes towards the prize, and then, like I said, if there's anything left over, I'm doing a second giveaway soon."

She did not appear to disclose how many people had entered this first raffle, so it's unknown how much money she might have raised beyond the MacBook Air that will go toward the teased second giveaway.

The 21 year old did state pretty emphatically that she was doing fine financially, just in case there was any lingering doubts -- which based on Twitter reactions, there definitely is.

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is being criticized for asking her fans to send her $5 “for a chance to win a MacBook.” pic.twitter.com/6GZ7kEwX5p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2023 @PopCrave

"I’m not saying this like I’m a -- in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way," she said, "I’m just letting you guys know, I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life. I don’t need-- I don’t need money."

Fans, though, were extremely confused by the whole thing. "So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac?" one fan commented. "A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity."

"She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry?" asked another. "This not weird to y'all?" Still another quipped, "Guess that Disney check finally ran out."

You can check out some of the online reactions below, and stay tuned to Skai's social for her follow-up "giveaway."

Skai Jackson’s fans asking her why she’s doing a $5 macbook raffle pic.twitter.com/Uwcs3OdmnU — Liv (@itstilliv) July 9, 2023 @itstilliv

Disney when Skai Jackson emailed them asking why they stopped sending checks pic.twitter.com/AARBiwOaem — ℳ𓂅ǂ✧ (@mvrcose) July 9, 2023 @mvrcose

Skai Jackson after she gives the mac book to her homegworl and took 5 dollars from 100,000 people pic.twitter.com/iDpvWhbWxj — HART°𓆩♡𓆪 °🧪 (@HartDaScientist) July 9, 2023 @HartDaScientist

Someone said “skai jackson be beefing with everyone but a casting director” and I - pic.twitter.com/jpujWeRgpn — brandon (@108Brandon) July 9, 2023 @108Brandon

That one person after getting the MacBook from Skai Jackson: pic.twitter.com/aQQRJbRjZK — victor 🗣 (@victorsaphics) July 9, 2023 @victorsaphics

skai jackson on instagram live asking everybody for $5pic.twitter.com/jkKPMF3Tbd — beyeni🌤️ (@holy_trilogyXO) July 8, 2023 @holy_trilogyXO