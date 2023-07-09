Skai Jackson Defends Herself After $5 MacBook Air Raffle Backlash: 'I Do Not Need Money'

Disney alum Skai Jackson came under fire for running a raffle last weekend through her social media channels asking fans to send her five dollars for a "chance to win a MacBook Air."

It may sound like an online scam or a hacked account, but it was really Disney alum Skai Jackson herself running an online raffle through her social media accounts for a MacBook Air over the July 4th holiday weekend.

According to her Instagram Stories and Twitter on Saturday, "A winner was already selected," sharing the winner's IG handle. But before that came an onslaught of negative reactions from fans surprised she was charging five dollars, asking them to send it to her cash app, for a chance to win the device.

The "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" star wasn't having it, though, quickly clapping back in a TikTok Live, as shared by PopCrave.

"It is not that serious for a damn $5," she said, "It is called a raffle." The actress also insisted that she doesn't need the money. She explained that the money raised "goes towards the prize, and then, like I said, if there's anything left over, I'm doing a second giveaway soon."

She did not appear to disclose how many people had entered this first raffle, so it's unknown how much money she might have raised beyond the MacBook Air that will go toward the teased second giveaway.

The 21 year old did state pretty emphatically that she was doing fine financially, just in case there was any lingering doubts -- which based on Twitter reactions, there definitely is.

"I’m not saying this like I’m a -- in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way," she said, "I’m just letting you guys know, I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life. I don’t need-- I don’t need money."

Fans, though, were extremely confused by the whole thing. "So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac?" one fan commented. "A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity."

"She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry?" asked another. "This not weird to y'all?" Still another quipped, "Guess that Disney check finally ran out."

You can check out some of the online reactions below, and stay tuned to Skai's social for her follow-up "giveaway."

