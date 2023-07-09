Billie Eilish Joins Barbie Soundtrack With New Song, 'What Was I Made For'

Getty / Warner Bros.

Eilish was revealed as one of the two surprise artists for the 'Barbie' soundtrack.

It's a pop disco party, and Billie Eilish is joining in on the fun!

The Happier Than Ever singer announced in an Instagram post that she'll be joining the highly anticipated "Barbie" film with a song on its forthcoming soundtrack. Eilish was more than ecstatic about her involvement with the movie, excitedly typing in all-caps that "IT MEANS THE WORRRRLLD TO ME."

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 🧸🎀🩰💗 "What Was I Made For?" COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! 🙈🥰," the "Bad Guy" artist shared. "WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB💐👀🌸🥹🫧💞 @FINNEAS."

Eilish is just the latest major act revealed as part of the highly-anticipated soundtrask, which is set to feature 17 total tracks (with one yet to be revealed). The album features a wide variety of artists across different genres, each performing their own version of Barbie-themed music for the film.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are featured on the album, as well, performing their own take on the iconic 1997 Aqua song, "Barbie Girl." Fans were at first told that the classic track would somehow not be part of this film, but that was before the duo presented their version.

The soundtrack is a blend of pink, hyperfeminine, disco-pop, with every artist selected because of their deep connection to the Mattel doll, according to producer Mark Ronson.

"I thought everyone was here because Greta Gerwig is making this awesome movie, and there’s been all this buzz around it," Ronson said in a recent interview with Time. "This [film] was really important to a lot of people."

As noted, the full soundtrack is yet to be revealed, with its initial announcement in May insinuating there are "more Barbies and Kens to be announced." It was later disclosed that there are two TBA artists for the film, with Eilish being revealed as one on Thursday.

Ronson teased of who the final surprise artist could be describing the artist as "one of the f---ing greatest living artists around," who he says "…had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well."

Fans of the anticipated film took to social media to offer their own speculations of who the surprise singer could be.

One fan wrote, "We want Katy," referring to pop sensation Katy Perry. Another followed with nothing but a picture of Miley Cyrus holding a pink telephone. There was an overwhelming commentary that it could be Ariana Grande, while others were quick to write, "It has to be Taylor [Swift]."