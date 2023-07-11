Pregnant Rihanna Models Sheer Underwear In Savage X Fenty Shoot

Getty

The Barbadian singer and businesswoman is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has stripped her marketing campaign down to the bare essentials.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 35-year-old expectant mother shared a carousel of images promoting a new addition to her Savage X Fenty line -- and it has sent fans reeling.

Modeling her new Sheer line of lingerie, RiRi captioned the post: "New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com."

In the series of images, the multi-hyphenate star shows off the red lingerie from all angles -- leading fans to declare she is "the definition of beauty" and others noting "that Glow!!!!!!!!!" as she expects her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has previously said of fashion and pregnancy, in an interview with Vogue back in May 2022, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Now with another on the way, the star is sticking to her fashion sensibilities.

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime Performance earlier this year. She and A$AP welcomed son RZA back in May 2022.