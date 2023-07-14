Selena Gomez Is Told By TikTok Why She's Single and She's Not Impressed

Getty / TikTok

"Well that's rude," wrote the singer.

Selena Gomez is asking TikTok why she's single and she didn't exactly love their response.

The Only Murders in the Building star posted a video with a filter that says "Why am I single?" with Bonnie Tyler's "Holding out for a Hero" in the background.

The filter flashes through a variety of answers, such as "you are too picky," "fear of intimacy," and "you don't believe in online dating" before finally landing on "you have bad taste."

Gomez gives a shocked expression before looking to someone off camera with a look of horror on her face.

TikTok

Gomez captioned her video with the comment, "Well thats rude tik tok."

Gomez was previously linked to stars such as Justin Beiber, The Weeknd, and most recently Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, though after they were seen together Gomez revealed that she is single.

At the time, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a black and white photo with the caption, "I like being alone too much." She also added the hashtag, "#iamsingle" at the bottom.