Selena Gomez Says She's Single Amid Rumors She's Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

"I like being alone too much"

Selena Gomez is staying single.

The 30-year-old "My Mind & Me" star appeared to deny recent rumors that she and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers were an item after they were spotted by Page Six at a bowling alley in New York City.

According to PEOPLE, the pair were dressed in casual attire amongst a group of friends during their outing where Selena was seen holding a bowling ball with Drew nearby.

On Thursday, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a black and white photo with the caption, "I like being alone too much." She also added the hashtag, "#iamsingle" at the bottom.

The "Closer" singer was most recently linked to Steve Jobs' daughter Eve and dated Instagram model and DJ Chantel Jeffries for a year before.

As for Selena, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress has previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Zedd and recently shared her hope for love and healing in the future.

Though she's content with being single, Gomez admitted on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose" podcast in November, "of course there are days that I feel so far away, but I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

"I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," she acknowledged at the time. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

During her documentary "My Mind & Me," Gomez opened up about her relationship with Bieber and the heartbreak that came after their public split.

"Everything was so public," she explained. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore."

Selena and Justin began their relationship in 2011 and dated on-and-off throughout the years before calling it quits for good in 2018.