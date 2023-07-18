Miranda Lambert Concertgoer Responds to Selfie Shaming: Felt like a 'Teacher Scolding Me'

Instagram / Getty

"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain," Adela Calin, 43, told NBC News.

A woman who attended a Miranda Lambert concert is speaking out after the country singer appeared to publicly shame her and her friends for taking a group photo during her performance.

As shown in a viral TikTok video from Lambert's Las Vegas concert on Saturday night, Lambert, 39, was singing her track, "Tin Man," before she suddenly paused.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a sec," she said. "These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, it's pissing me off a little bit."

One of the concertgoers who was called out, Adela Calin, reacted to the incident in an interview with NBC News, which was published on Monday.

Calin, a 43-year-old Las Vegas social media influencer, suggested that Lambert's behavior could have stemmed from the now-apparent trend of fans throwing objects at musicians while they are performing on stage. Although the influencer noted that a singer's safety is important, Cain said she was "appalled" by Lambert's reaction.

"It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," she said of herself and her five friends.

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Cain explained. "... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Calin added that she and her friends attempted to get some group shots before the concert began, however, she said the lighting wasn't ideal at the time. Near the end of the concert, Calin said she asked a woman seated behind their group to take a photo of them.

"We just couldn't get one good picture," she recalled. "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."

Calin shared the group photos on her Instagram profile on Monday.

"These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱," she captioned the photo.

Fans flocked to the comments section of her post as well as the viral TikTok video of the moment to share their thoughts. Although some defended Lambert's actions, the majority of social media users sided with Calin and her friends and slammed the singer's behavior, with some even demanding she give them an apology.

"I was sitting right behind the pit and saw how she treated you ladies. I also saw your faces after the fact. I cannot believe how she acted," a person wrote. "I'm absolutely disgusted to be honest. Sorry you experienced that side of celebrity. I have the video of her telling y'all to sit down. It's so gross."

"Honestly what she did was SO incredibly rude," another added. "You paid money to be there & if you want a picture that’s none of her business unless she wants to state no cameras allowed! I’m sorry she treated y’all this way, definitely lost some respect for her."

"in my opinion miss miranda owes you guys a HUGE apology," a fan commented. "Some of these comments say oh she was bothered by the flash blah blah blah. bothered by the flash? what about all the stage lights literally directly on her?? as someone who used to love miranda i’m gonna be honest this made me lose a lot of respect for her. AND she doesn’t really engage with her audience as other artists who actually care about their fans do. & when she does engage this is how she does it? the disrespect is really diesrespectin' 🥲."