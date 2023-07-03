11 Musicians Who Suffered Scary On Stage Injuries

Instagram / Twitter

Who knew live music could be so dangerous? It turns out that performing on stage can come with some big risks, especially when a musician is dealing with a lot of stage production. From pyrotechnic mishaps to overzealous fans to stunts gone wrong, quite a few artists have unfortunately been injured while putting on a show. Although they have thankfully all recovered from their on stage accidents, these musicians definitely left their fans pretty concerned!

During a recent tour stop in New York City, Bebe Rexha was in the middle of performing when a member of the audience threw their cell phone at her. The whole thing was caught on video, where Bebe could be seen falling to her knees and holding her head. The show stopped and she was taken to the hospital where she ended up getting three stitches.

While Bebe will be okay, the man who threw the phone was arrested for assault and the charge was later upgraded to a felony because he used the phone as a weapon.

Ava Max was recently the victim of assault while performing a concert in Los Angeles. In the middle of the show, a man jumped on stage and as he was being dragged away by security, he managed to slap the singer. The man was not arrested and according to TMZ, he was trying to "hold her" and not harm her. He was not arrested but Ava later shared that he had injured her eye.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again," she tweeted. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

In 2015, Dave Grohl was in the middle of a Foo Fighters concert in Sweden when he accidentally fell off the stage. Dave knew something was wrong right away and managed to tell the crowd that he had just broken his leg. He was rushed backstage for treatment from a paramedic while the band continued to play. He learned that his ankle had been dislocated and after getting it popped back in place, he returned to the stage. He finished the rest of the set while seated with his leg elevated -- and his ankle being held in place by a paramedic.

"The Foo Fighters were onstage playing a Queen song or something and I looked down and said, 'OK, can I go back on stage now?' Because it didn't hurt. My paramedic doctor said 'I have to hold your ankle in place,' and I said, 'Well, then you're coming on f--king stage with me right now.' And he did," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Lady Gaga was performing in New Zealand when one of her dancers accidentally hit her in the head with a metal prop. She quickly left the stage to talk to a medical professional, who ended up telling her she might have a concussion. Despite the injury, she continued the show and performed sixteen more songs.

"I want to apologize, I did hit my head and I think I may have a concussion. But don't you worry, I will finish this show," she told the crowd.

Back in 2010, Pink was on tour in Germany when one of her on stage stunts went wrong. She ended up falling out of a harness that was supposed to take her over the crowd and was dragged into a barricade. Unfortunately, she had to cut the show short to be taken to the hospital but she was not seriously injured.

"Nothing's broken, no fluid in the lungs, just seriously sore. I made that barricade my b--ch!!!!" she tweeted. "To all my nurnberg fans - I am so so so sorry to end the show that way. I am embarrassed and very sorry…Didn't get clipped in2 harness correctly, drug me off stage, fell in2 barricade. Getting xrays. I hope it at least looked cool!!!"

In 2022, Post Malone was performing when he accidentally fell into a hole on stage that was meant to lower his guitar. After laying on the ground for a few minutes, he was escorted off stage by medics, telling fans he needed "three or four minutes" to take care of himself. Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously hurt and was able to return to the stage.

"I want to thank you for your patience, and I’m sorry there was a big-ass hole in the stage," he explained when he returned. "I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there, and I want to say thank you everybody, I got the best f–king fans in the world. No matter what we f–king do, I’m going to keep trying to kick ass and keep going and make this f–king tour awesome."

In 2015, Enrique Iglesias was performing a concert in Tijuana, Mexico when he ended up having an incident with a drone. During the show, he went to reach for the drone -- a stunt he had previously done many times -- but unfortunately grabbed the wrong part of the device. The drone’s propellers cut his fingers and fractured his hand. He went backstage for medical attention and against the doctor’s recommendation, he returned to finish the show with a t-shirt wrapped around his hand. Unfortunately, he later needed reconstructive surgery and was left with nerve damage in one of his fingers.

"To be honest with you, with all of the adrenaline I didn't feel it much. I was really surprised with the amount of blood I was losing," he later said. "I felt a bit of shame and embarrassment in front of my fans, especially with the crowd that was right in the very front. Every time I would move my hand, you could just see blood everywhere. And at that moment I didn't realize how bad it was because I couldn't feel pain. I felt pain after the surgery."

8. Lil Durk

While performing at Lollapalooza in 2022, Lil Durk was injured in a scary accident during which pyrotechnic effects exploded in his face. Despite the serious situation, the rapper continued the show -- but later decided to take a break from touring to recover from the injury. On Instagram, he gave an update to fans while sharing a photo wearing a large eye patch and mask.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

He has since healed and returned to touring.

9. Big Boi

Back in 2013, Outkast’s Big Boi was performing at Summer Camp Fest in Illinois when he landed badly while jumping on stage. He ended up with a torn patella in his left knee and had to have surgery. While he recovered, he had to postpone many of his tour dates for several months.

"God Bless Atlanta Sports medicine for a successful Knee Surgery fixed my torn Patella #Jesus #backoutcheain6weeks," he wrote on Instagram.

10. Michael Clifford

5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford was injured following a pyrotechnics mishap during a show in London. While performing, he got too close to the pyrotechnics, causing his hair and face to catch fire. He quickly made his way off stage and was treated for burns. Thankfully, he made a full recovery.

"What the f--ks up. sorry I couldnt finish the encore, but at least I look like two face. thanks for worrying every1," Michael wrote on Twitter at the time.

11. Kelsea Ballerini

Though she's fine, Kelsea Ballerini also had a recent scare during a show In Boise, Idaho. Video from the event showed something fly toward her eye, catching the singer off guard. She left the stage, but returned and and told the audience to stop throwing things.

The next day, she took to social media to say that she was okay, but "someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me."