Olivia Rodrigo Almost Had to Remove 'Fame F--ker' Lyric From 'Vampire' Single

Olivia Rodrigo's latest single Vampire has been topping the charts.

But a particular lyric on the song almost didn't make the cut. Rodrigo recently revealed to Audacy Check In that she was told to remove a very specific phrase from the track.

"It was actually a debate whether or not 'fame f—ker' should be in the song," Rodrigo said. She added that some people said, "It kind of isolates you from people, you can't really say things like that in song, it's not relatable' – yada, yada, yada, which I totally get and saw where they were coming from."

The 20-year-old artist found success in music with her first single, Driver's License – which went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Her debut spoke about the various emotions that come with longing for a relationship that is already over. Vampire takes a different approach, focusing on the emotions that come with exploitation.

In the song, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum sings about being used by a fame-seeking lover -- you can listen below!

While Rodrigo understands that a fame-seeking ex isn’t as universal as many of the topics in her previous songs, she believes her fans will pick up on it's deeper meaning.

"I think the song isn't about fame f–king, I think it's more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth," she shared. "I think that's a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It's not just people in L.A. and Hollywood that have to deal with that."

The Brutal singer revealed in a recent TikTok video the different clean alternatives she had tried to work into the song. Some of the edits included lines such as "fame-lover," "Whale blubber," "garlic butter," and the iconic "Mark Zucker."

Vampire is the first single off Rodrigo's highly anticipated sophomore album, Guts -- out September 8.