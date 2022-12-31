Top 5 Most Streamed Albums of 2022

Getty

One artist was the most streamed for a record-breaking third year in a row.

2022 was a great year for music. With billions of songs streamed over the course of the past 12 months, music fans discovered plenty of new artists and rekindled their love for old favorites. Of course, some albums stood out more than others, with a handful of artists earning a billion streams on just one single alone. Spotify took a look at the numbers and calculated just which albums were the most popular -- and the top five will probably come as no surprise!

Find out which albums made the cut…

1. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny sat at the top of the charts this year and his massively successful album "Un Verano Sin Ti" earned its place as the most streamed album of the year. The Puerto Rican artist was also named the most streamed artist of the year for a record-breaking third year in a row. On top of that, his songs "Me Porto Bonito" and "Tití Me Preguntó" were both a part of the top 5 most streamed songs of the year.

Harry Styles' sophomore album "Harry's House" earned him the second spot on the top most streamed albums on Spotify. The entire album was streamed over 3 billion times -- partially thanks to his song "As It Was," which was streamed 1.6 billion times alone, making it the most streamed song of the year. Following all of his success, Harry penned a heartfelt note to fans, reflecting on the past year.

"2022 changed my life. I can't begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I'll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all," Harry wrote on Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated debut album "SOUR" was released in May and quickly made its way up the charts. By the end of the year, all the tracks on the album had racked up billions of streams -- and Olivia says she couldn't be more grateful. In her Spotify Wrapped video to fans, she thanked listeners for their constant support.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year. I really, truly couldn't be more grateful and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring," Olivia said.

Ed Sheeran may have released "=" in 2021, but it continued to be streamed throughout this year! In fact, fans streamed the album so much that it became the fourth most listened to album of the year. Ed also became the first artist to have 100 million followers on the platform, jokingly wearing a shirt that shared the news to celebrate the milestone.

5. "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat

Doja Cat's album "Planet Her" rounded out the top five most streamed albums of 2022, despite the fact that it was released in 2021. Fans showed their support for Doja throughout the year and in her Spotify Wrapped video, Doja thanked her top listeners for streaming her latest release.