Late BMX Star Pat Casey Honored At This Year's X Games

The 3-time medalist would have competed at this year's X Games had it not been for the tragic accident

BMX star Pat Casey, who died in June after a dirt bike accident, was honored at the X Games in Ventura County over the weekend.

Casey, who was 29 at the time of his death, was a star in the extreme sports world with three X Games medals across his career spanning back to when he first became a pro at just 14 years old.

Athletes competing this past weekend at the Ventura County Fairgrounds came out in force wearing the tribute "Pat Casey Forever" emblazoned across their t-shirts and competition gear – with Casey's Monster Energy teammates showing immense support. Pat would have competed at this year's X Games had it not been for the tragic accident.

The fairgrounds were littered with not only the t-shirts but stickers and placards from fans all paying tribute, as well as a great deal of medals and insane stunts dedicated to his memory.

The athlete's family were at the fairgrounds in his honor – with many fans in attendance expressing the sentiment that they were viewing this summer's event as Pat's final appearance at the X Games.

Casey is survived by his wife Chase Casey and their children – eight-year-old son Reid, already a BMX biker, and daughter seven-year-old Taytum.

On Saturday – which at over 23,000 in attendance was by far the biggest day for the games – BMX legend Jamie Bestwick held a moment of silence on the BMX Dirt run with the competitors and Casey's family present.

"He was driven by his commitment, courage and an unwavering drive to prove impossible was absolutely possible," said Bestwick.

"He knew the greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

"Pat was a shining example of fatherhood and devotion to a woman and family that he truly loved," he concluded. "For Pat Casey, today let's go for gold."

When Ryan Williams ultimately won gold for the BMX Best Trick competition that afternoon, he pledged his entire prize money to Casey’s family in attendance.

Casey won his first X Games medal (bronze) when he was just 14 in 2012. He then went on to win silver the following year. Then in 2021 Casey finally earned a gold medal.