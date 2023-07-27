Kylie Jenner Addresses Speculation She's Having Sex with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

The pair react to dating rumors after some PDA photos of them sparked social media speculation on The Kardashians season finale.

Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou are simply that, best friends.

On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, the pair reacted to online speculation suggesting they've been secretly hooking up, following more PDA photos of the duo on social media.

While Kylie was out walking her dogs with both Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, Scott first brought up the subject -- asking Kylie, "So what happened with Stass?"

"The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now," said Jenner -- adding, "I always make out with Stass, I don't know why this is like a new thing."

"I thought that's just what you guys do," said Disick, before Kendall said that "a lot of best girlfriends" do the same thing. While Scott chalked it up to fans and media making "a story out of everything" and they moved on, Kylie brought the hubbub up later in the hour with Stassie herself.

In a one-on-one conversation, Stassie exclaimed, "Why do people think it's so weird we're obsessed with each other?"

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks we're dating these days," said Jenner. "All the comments are like, 'We know you guys are having sex,' and we're not. I wish we were. It just would have been way easier if I were sexually attracted to you."

In a confessional, Kylie added: "Anastasia and I have been friends since were probably 12 or 13. She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together, she's like a sister."

Jenner recently made headlines after rekindling her friendship with another bestie: Jordyn Woods.

The two -- who had a major falling out after the Tristan Thompson drama -- were spotted grabbing sushi together earlier this month. According to TMZ, the two had actually been hanging out privately for about a year before the sighting.

It's unclear how Stassie feels about it, though in 2022 she said she had also cut ties with Woods for her "own reasons."