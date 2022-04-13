Kylie BFF Stassie Karanikolaou No Longer Friends With Jordyn Woods: 'For My Own Reasons'

Getty

Stassie Karanikolaou has updated fans on the status of her relationship with Jordyn Woods.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the 24-year-old revealed that she and Jordyn were no longer friends.

Despite public speculation, the influencer was adamant that her decision to cut ties with Woods did not involve any influence from the Kardashian family following Jordyn's kissing scandal with Tristan Thompson.

When asked if she was still in close contact with Woods, Stassie replied, "Oh no. For my own reasons. This is the first time… I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason. It's not…I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it."

Kylie Jenner, Karanikolaou and Woods were a trio of best friends for years until Jordyn's drama with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy back in February 2019.

Although Kylie and Jordan's relationship was never the same, during the reunion episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", host Andy Cohen facilitated a conversation where Khloe stated that she had no ill will towards Jordyn and hasn't barred Kylie from pursuing a relationship with her friend.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties," the Good American founder explained. "I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again. My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual."

While the two haven't appeared to fully repair their friendship, Jenner revealed that she and Woods have had a conversation about the Tristan situation.

"Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," Kylie confessed. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Khloe reiterated she didn't want to be the one standing between Kylie and Jordyn, if Jenner wanted to try and patch things up.