Top 10 Biggest First Day Box Office Debuts Of All Time

Getty / Disney / Everett

These movies have all made at least $80 million on their opening day!

When it comes to opening day at the movies, Disney and Marvel rule the domestic box office. Over the course of the past decade, the cinema giants have often had massive release days, bringing in millions of dollars in just 24 hours. Die-hard fans line up to be the first to see the newest films from studios -- and in the process, box office history is made. From Avengers to Star Wars, these flicks have all had record-breaking opening days.

While Barbie also broke records with its recent opening weekend, its first-day $70.5 million haul still wasn't enough to top the Top 10.

Find out which films have made the biggest debuts at the US box office.

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Total: $84,285,721

The Black Panther sequel had an impressive opening day in 2022, paving the way for the movie to break records at the November box office. The film, which saw the people of Wakanda mourn the loss of King T'Challa while fighting to protect their home, opened at 4,396 theaters in the US alone. After 36 weeks in theaters around the world, it grossed over $859 million.

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Total: $84,424,532

When Avengers: Age of Ultron opened in 4,276 theaters in 2015, it made a big impact at the domestic box office. In its first day in the US alone, it brought in over $84 million and went on to make over $100 million more by the end of its opening weekend. After 35 weeks in theaters around the world, it had grossed over $1.4 billion.

8. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Total: $89,615,288

As the final movie in the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker had fans lining up to catch the flick. During its first day in theaters in the US, the film brought in over $89 million and by the end of the weekend, it had brought in $373 million worldwide. While the grand total was an impressive box office feat, it was actually slightly less than the first weekend grosses of the previous two Star Wars films in the trilogy.

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Total: $90,720,784

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took viewers to a new dimension upon its release in 2022. During its first day in 4,534 theaters across the US, it brought in over $90 million and by the end of its opening weekend, it had doubled that. By the end of the film's 63-week run, it had brought in $955 million around the world.

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Total: $91,071,119

In 2010, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 smashed all box office records for the film series, bringing in $91 million domestically on its opening day. At the time, that made it the biggest single day gross of all time. As the final film in the franchise, it ended up bringing in over $1.3 billion over the course of its 25 weeks in theaters around the globe.

5. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Total: $104,684,491

When Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi hit theaters in December 2017, it brought in an impressive $104 million on opening day. Over the course of its opening weekend in 4,232 theaters around the US, it grossed $220 million -- just a small percentage of what it would earn during its full run. After 54 weeks in cinemas around the world, it ended up bringing in over $1.3 billion.

4. Avengers: Infinity War

Total: $106,334,939

Marvel fans came out in full force for the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. The flick, which saw the Avengers team up in an attempt to defeat Thanos, grossed $106 million in its opening day in the US alone. By the end of its opening weekend, it had more than doubled that with a box office total of $257 million. After spending 35 weeks in cinemas around the globe, the film brought in an impressive $2 billion.

3. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Total: $119,119,282

When the Star Wars franchise released its first film in a decade, the excitement from fans was more than evident. During its first day in theaters, the movie brought in over $119 million domestically and by the end of the weekend, it had earned $247 million -- which was already more than the film’s budget. After spending 54 weeks in theaters, it grossed $2 billion internationally.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Total: $121,964,712

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have hit theaters during pandemic times but it exceeded expectations at the box office. During its first day in cinemas, it brought in almost $122 million domestically and doubled that by the end of the weekend. After spending 54 weeks in theaters around the world, the Spider-Man sequel grossed $1.9 billion.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Total: $157,461,641