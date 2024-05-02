Kim & Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Go at It Over Throwback Kardashians Clip

Hulu

"Remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up," Khloe joked as she and her sister reminisced on the iconic 'KUTWK' "Don't be f--king rude" scene, in which Kim failed to hit Khloe with her purse.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are taking a walk down memory lane.

On Wednesday night, the reality stars hilariously went at it on X, formerly Twitter, after Khloe reposted a clip featuring the famous scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 2, in which Kim said the iconic line, "Don't be f--king rude," while trying to hit Khloe with her purse.

As OG fans know, the drama began after Kim bought a new Bentley, and Khloe and Kourtney had to wait a long time at the dealership.

16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' pic.twitter.com/KdEUW6YVUJ — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2024 @notgwendalupe

In the clip, above, Khloe vented her frustrations to Kourtney, Rob, and Scott Disick. Upon arriving at Rob's apartment, Kim overheard part of the conversation through the door. She then opened the door, which Khloe appeared to try to close on her, before Kim attempted to hit Khloe with her purse.

"Don't be f--king rude!" Kim said, swinging her large handbag back and forth, yet not managing to wack her sister with it.

On Wednesday, a fan account resurfaced the clip on X, writing, "16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Khloe, 39, reshared the post, and tagged Kim, 43. "I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian," she wrote, to which Kim jokingly hit back, "Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago. @khloekardashian."

Khloe expressed that she was here for her big sister's clapback, writing, "Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me."

"Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body," she added, referring to her old nickname. "I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up."

"I'll see you and [your] big a-- bag soon. Make it a Himalayan," Khloe joked.

For those who don't know, a Himalayan bag is a large Hermès Birkin made from Nile crocodile hide.

See the sisters' exchange in the posts, below!

Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago. @khloekardashian — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 2, 2024 @KimKardashian