Gypsy Rose Faces Marital Problems, Death Threats & Considers Plastic Surgery In 'Life After Lock Up' Trailer

"I do not feel free. I am in a different form of prison," Gypsy says in the preview, while breaking down in tears at another moment after revealing her parole officer received a "complaint" that she "threatened them."

In the months since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been adjusting to her new life out in the world -- and cameras were rolling to capture all of the drama.

On Wednesday, Lifetime dropped the trailer for the eight-part docuseries, Life After Lockup, which follows Gypsy in the days after she was released from prison in December -- after serving seven years for her role in her mom's murder.

As shown in the footage, the 32-year-old faces her new life head-on, navigating her newfound fame, while also getting death threats, and tackling marital problems with her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

"You know my story. Now let's see what I do with my life," Gypsy says at the beginning of the trailer, before the clip cuts to footage of her being approached in public by fans and the media. "Everybody's just gone Gypsy-crazy."

The video then shows the dark side of Gypsy's fame, with her saying that she's been receiving "death threats" on Instagram. "Am I at risk for dangerous people?" she asks, before footage of her and her husband "being followed" while driving in a car is shown.

"I'm getting a huge culture shock," Gypsy adds in another clip.

The trailer cuts to Gypsy celebrating with her family following her return home after years in prison, before the footage addresses her desire to make changes in her life. Gypsy can be seen getting a consultation for a nose job, telling the plastic surgeon that she wants to get rid of the "bump" on her nose.

"I don't want to be me," she adds tearfully as the clip continues.

The trailer also teases how the docuseries will detail what led to Gypsy and Ryan's split, as it reveals issues in their marriage.

"I just don't know if I'm going to be happy in this marriage, eventually I'm going to want a divorce," she tells an unknown confidant after footage of an emotional Ryan is shown.

Things seem to take an even further turn for the worse in Gypsy's life as she faces legal trouble, revealing that her parole officer received a "complaint" claiming that she "threatened them."

She then can be seen breaking down in tears as a loved one attempts to comfort her.

"I do not feel free. I feel like I'm in a different form of prison," Gypsy says as the trailer concludes.

According to TheWrap, the official synopsis for the Lifetimes series, which premieres June 3, reads: "The series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy’s new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy's own notoriety and fame. In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a 'normal' world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all -- a free woman.”

At an FYC event for her work with Lifetime on Wednesday, Gypsy debuted her new nose following her rhinoplasty surgery as well as a new hair color -- check out the photos below!

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres June 3 on Lifetime.