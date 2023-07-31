Malala Yousafzai Says Her Husband Is 'Just Ken' After Watching Barbie

Getty

"This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He's just Ken," Malala said, jokingly referring to husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai is clearly inspired by Barbie.

"This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He's just Ken," Malala jokingly captioned an Instagram post featuring her and husband, Asser Malik, referencing the film's tagline.

"We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful 😂 I hope this caption doesn't hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken," she continued.

Malik chimed in on the joke, commenting, "I'm Kenough 😂".

The couple tied the knot in 2021, just a year after Malala graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, Economics. Malala is also the youngest winner of the Nobel Prize, which she won in 2014 at age 17.