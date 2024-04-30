Rihanna Says Being a Boy Mom Lets Her Be As 'Casual' and 'Busted' As She Wants

Getty / Instagram

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," RiRi, who shares sons, RZA and Riot with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, said. "I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity -- I embrace it so much more now."

Rihanna is loving life as a boy mom!

RiRi spoke to E! News over the weekend, where she dished on life as a mother of sons, RZA, 23 months and Riot, 8 months, whom she shares with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and how being a mom has helped her career.

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," Rihanna told the outlet. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it -- especially when it takes me away from them."

When it comes to how she picks and chooses her work, the singer and business woman joked, "They've got to eat, for one, so I've got to work."

As for being a boy, Rihanna said it makes her feel "really cool."

She wouldn't mind trying for a girl though, telling E! News in December that the one thing she's hoping to achieve that she hasn't yet, is having a daughter.

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she added. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

RiRi most recently spoke about having more children earlier this month, telling Interview that she wants to have as many kids as "God wants me to have."

"I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl," the 36-year-old continued. "But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy."

During that same interview, she opened up about her relationship with A$AP, and why it took them so long to take their longtime friendship to the next level.

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," Rihanna, who initially met the rapper in at the 2012 VMAs said. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."

The pair started dating at the end of 2019, with the Barbadian-born musician thanking COVID for speeding up their relationship and starting their family.

"We would've taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready," she said.