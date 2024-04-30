Jane Fonda Insists Gang Rehabilitation Is Not 'Rocket Science' -- What Makes Homeboy Industries Unique (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

The 86-year-old sold two dinners at her home for $50,000 each to raise money for gang rehabilitation, while Kim Kardashian was honored for her prison reform work.

Jane Fonda wants the public to know gang rehabilitation is "not rocket science".

While walking the red carpet at Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala, Fonda opened up about the issues those previously incarcerated face.

"People who have been sent to prison often for a long time... It's because they've experienced trauma and violence and neglect and violence, they've never been taught what they're on earth for and what they're supposed to do with their lives," Fonda told TooFab exclusively.

"You know they're human beings who are searching for meaning like we all are. When they come to Homeboy they're greeted with love and total acceptance. If they decide not to stay the attitude isn't judgmental it's, 'We'll see you when you're ready you'll be back' and they are."

Fonda served as the host of the gala and later became a spontaneous donor. During the auction part of the evening, Fonda decided to offer a dinner at her home to a bidder (and six of their friends) for $50,000. It was sold instantly. So, Fonda offered another. Again, sold instantly. Those who name Jane Fonda as someone "they would have dinner with dead or alive", may just have that chance.

TooFab also asked Fonda whether she had been in contact with Jennifer Aniston regarding her reboot of Fonda's iconic 1980 film -- 9 to 5. However, Fonda said she is not part of the film at this moment.

Kim Kardashian was recognized as Homeboy Industries' Kinship Honoree for her commitment to criminal justice reform.

"I had no connection with anyone who had really been apart of the system and I was curious, why was she in that situation, was it lack of a good attorney, I literally was so naive to everything in the system but I wanted to help," Kardashian said of what inspired her to start her work in criminal reform when accepting her award.

The 43-year-old revealed her and Fonda visited Homeboy together recently, admitting that, "the more I learn about the system, the more overwhelming it gets" but insisted she "still has hope".

Throughout the evening, Kardashian spoke to numerous members of Homeboy Industries -- taking selfies and hearing their stories.

Among the other stars present at the Gala were Babyface, Annemarie Wiley, Rainn Wilson and Camilla Belle.

"Father Boyle is a great inspiration to all of us," Wilson said of founder and director of Homeboy Industries, Father Gregory Boyle. "He saw a need and he just started filling it and it became an LA cultural institution."