Andy Cohen Shocks Isaac Mizrahi By Revealing His Sexual Position Preference

Mizrahi asked whether Cohen was a top or bottom during an interview on the designer's Hello Isaac podcast.

Isaac Mizrahi wasted no time asking one very probing question of Andy Cohen during a new podcast interview ... and seemed taken aback the Watch What Happens Live host actually answered.

On the latest episode of his Hello Isaac podcast, the designer asked -- right off the bat -- whether the Bravo star was a top or a bottom when it came to having sex. He noted that he was "asking for a friend."

Without hesitating, Cohen replied, "I'm a top."

"You're a top! Wow, that was really easy answer for you," exclaimed Mizrahi, with a shocked face. "The answer was readily available," said Cohen, adding, "I wish that I could ... I need to loosen up, as they say."'

After Isaac's podcast posted the video of the exchange online, Andy hopped into the replies and commented, "This clip! 😮😮😂😂😂😂😂"

In the full podcast, Mizarhi quickly moved on, asking the 55-year-old whether he thinks he'd change anything about his identity if he were growing up today, a time where things are more "fluid."

"I think we're taking lessons from the younger generation and they're all fluid or non binary or something like that. Do you ever think about that ... what if you were able to be whatever the hell you wanted to be?" asked Mizrahi. "Would you be more fluid? Would you be heterosexual?"

"For sure, I think I would be more of a bottom," Cohen quipped at first.

"Would I be more heterosexual?" he then mused. "I think if I could have ticked a box when I was 10 or 13 or 15 or 18 and chosen, 'Do you want to be hetero or homo?' I would have definitely chosen hetero, without question. Because it would have been so much easier."

Cohen has opened up about his sexual preferences in the past, telling Attitude in 2018 that he always felt being asked whether he's a top or bottom was something that's "become out of date."

"The reason why is because what defines sex anyway?" he said. "My definition of sex was always just being intimate, and if you wanna get really specific, having an orgasm with another person whatever way that is achieved."

"For me, it's just the sexual intimacy — that is the part that defines sex and it can be achieved in many different ways," he added. "So, the connotation about being a top or a bottom, I think for the person/the spectator who from the outside, or who can just be looking to make a generalization, it insinuates 'Who's the man and who's the woman?' which obviously is outdated."