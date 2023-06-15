Howard Stern Asks Andy Cohen Whether He and John Mayer Have Ever Had Anything 'Sexual' Between Them

Getty

Cohen opens up about his relationships with Mayer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna and Anderson Cooper -- and calls out CNN's "stupid" New Year's Eve ban on drinking.

Andy Cohen spilled on his famous friendships in a new interview with Howard Stern, who wondered whether he and bestie John Mayer have ever been more than just friends.

During an appearance on the Stern Show this week, Howard mentioned how much Cohen clearly loved "name-dropping" his celebrity acquaintances in his new book "The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up," first bringing up Mayer's name.

"I am in love with John Mayer, we are in love with each other," said Cohen, before Stern flat-out asked, "Swear on your children's lives there's never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer?"

Without hesitation, Andy replied, "Yes, I do, I swear."

Stern then wondered whether Cohen ever feared he would "lose" some of his famous friendships for being "too chatty" about them on "Watch What Happens Live," his own radio show or in his books.

"I think I'm good," he responded, before mentioning how "surprised" he was by how much Sarah Jessica Parker listens to Radio Andy.

"She often will say to me she often is surprised about how transparent I am on the radio about what I'm doing and what I'm thinking and who I'm seeing and sometimes when she says that I wonder, 'Is there something about you that you're pissed about?' But I think she would tell me," he explained.

Cohen added that during the first five years of their friendship he would find himself saying "holy s---" to himself about the fact they were buddies. "I could not believe it. This was the height of Sex and the City. I was like, I'm out with Carrie Bradshaw right now? It does not actually get cooler than this," he added, admitting that he's still "titillated by our friendship" but has "gotten over the excitement of the newness of it."

Another name that came up during the chat was Madonna and while it doesn't sound like they're besties, he said the two have "been in touch over the years." While he's always spoken highly of her on his show, Cohen said she had a bone to pick with a few of his guests.

"She said to me ... 'Stop having people trash me on your show,' something like that. There had just been something where someone said something and it got picked up," he claimed, "and I said, 'I speak so positively, I am such a fan of yours on the radio and Watch What Happens Live, only the bad stuff gets picked up.'"

He joked that he could make a "four-hour montage" of him praising her on the show, before saying he's kind of "mellowed" about actually having her on as a guest at this point.

"Madonna still has done the show, I hope she does," he said, before immediately backtracking. "I'm actually kind of over it because I feel like, in my notes app, I was keeping a long list of interview questions for her in case she ever did the show and she's kind of answered a lot of it. I've mellowed about it."

And, of course, it wouldn't be a conversation about Andy's celebrity confidants without mentioning Anderson Cooper. He came up when Stern asked about the no-drinking mandate the pair were given for this past year's New Year's Eve coverage on CNN.

"What a bungle," Cohen said of former CNN head Chris Licht's decision to bar the co-hosts from continuing their annual tradition of throwing back alcohol all night on air.

"People want to see me make Anderson giggle and they love to see him do shots," said Andy. "We had a great show this New Year's Eve, we were silly. We did everything we could ... we did shots of pickle shots ... we did everything we could to get around it but it was just a stupid move."

While Licht was just fired from the network, Cohen said he hoped he and Cooper would have been able to convince him to change his mind this year.

"It was my hope that had he remained, that maybe we could have said to him, 'Listen, that clearly did not work out last year, so let's revisit this issue,'" he said. "I just want to be able to drink on New Year's Eve and I want Anderson to be happy, I want my friend to be happy."