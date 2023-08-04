Ricky Martin Opens Up About Divorce From Husband Jwan Yosef

Getty

Ricky Martin is opening up about his divorce from husband Jwan Yosef.

Last month, Martin revealed to People that they were divorcing after six years of marriage. Now, Martin is sharing more details with Telemundo, as translated by Hola!.

"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," said the superstar. "Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together."

Martin also revealed that this split has been a long time coming, telling the outlet, "We have been planning this situation for a long time, it's pre-pandemic."

"We look into each other's eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together," added Martin, sharing that he and Yosef are still on good terms.

"My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me," he continued. "That's why it's like, 'Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?' because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room."

Martin also revealed that the process of divorce has been "much easier" than they thought.

"It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly," said Martin, jokingly. "It has been much easier than we thought, but we've done it with time and calmness."

Despite this split, Martin does plan to search for love again.

"It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life," he said. "Let's take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship."

"I'm not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship," concluded Martin. "I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity."

Ricky and Jwan first met in 2015 before getting engaged the following year and tying the knot in 2018. The couple share two children, daughter Lucia and son Renn, who were born in 2018 and 2019 respectively.