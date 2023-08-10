Rebel Wilson Details Stunt Accident That Sent Her to Hospital for Stitches

Instagram

The actress was filming her new movie Bride Hard when one of her "kick-ass fight sequences" ended in a trip to the hospital.

Rebel Wilson is giving fans a health update after an on-set accident sent her to the ER and left her needing stitches.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress opened up about the accident, which occurred while filming a fight sequence -- her final scene -- for her new film, Bride Hard, and shared that she's "healing very well."

"Hey everybody, what's up? So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing," began Wilson, who showed her nose injury to the camera. "The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week."

"I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia," she continued. "In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences, and then just in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun."

"So it was a complete accident and was such a shock," Wilson added. "But luckily, I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes. I hopefully will be totally, totally fine."

The Pitch Perfect star went on to note that while it's "really fun to film an action movie, it can be a bit dangerous at times," before expressing her gratitude to fans for their support once again. "I'm all good, so thanks, everybody."

Wilson first spoke about her injury last week, sharing a selfie of herself in the hospital on her Instagram Stories, with her nose appearing bloody and swollen.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" she wrote over the image, above. "3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am 😢."

Wilson was able to shoot Bride Hard amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike after receiving an Interim Agreement for the film as an independent production.