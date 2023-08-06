Rebel Wilson Needs Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' Wrapping Filming on Bride Hard

Getty

The actress, who received an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA to continue working during the ongoing strike, shared the update and a look at the damage in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson is apparently taking the name of her new film Bride Hard a little too literally, as she wound up in the hospital getting stitches after a "stunt accident."

It was apparently a long day on set, too, as she explained in her Instagram Stories, captured by Entertainment Tonight, that the accident happened at 4am! The actress was working under an Interim Agreement amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

It was also, apparently, a wrap on the film, or close enough, with Wilson noting, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" Wilson wound up with three stitches.

Instagram

While she doesn't specify where, it certainly looks like she took a hit that impacted her nose, with some bleeding, bruising, and swelling.

A satirical comedy, that seems to take a nod from Die Hard with its name, sees Wilson portraying a "badass secret agent ... tasked with one of her hardest missions yet -- being a Mad of Honor for her childhood best friend."

The role, and apparent stunts, could be a prelude to a more serious foray into action films, as the actress told Variety she had auditioned for a role in the next James Bond film.

Wilson did not say if she'd landed it, though. If a decisions has not yet been made, perhaps this display of commitment to the part could nudge the casting director in her favor.

The Pitch Perfect star also opened up about the possibility of expanding her family this weekend. She welcomed her first child in November 2022 and is already thinking of more.

On Saturday, amid gushing about how in love she is with baby Royce, Wilson told E! News, "I would like to have another child. It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes. Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."

Wilson's next project is also her directorial debut. She returns to her native Australia later this year to take the helm on The Deb, and she'll be bringing her baby along with her. "She'll get double summer!" she told E!, as Australian summer runs opposite North America's.

This project, of course, is dependent on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes being resolved by then. As sated before, Wilson received an Interim Agreement for Bride Hard as an independent production.

"The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve," the guild explained to members last month, per Deadline.

"The Interim Agreement is not a waiver," the message continued. "To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions."

The message concluded, "This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms."