Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale Performs At Blake Shelton's Bar in OK

Superstar couple Stefani and Shelton were also spotted performing together at the venue.

Gwen Stefani's son is following in her musical footsteps!

Kingston Rossdale, the son of Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was out performing at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma last Friday night.

The 17-year-old was spotted in videos posted to TikTok that show the young man talking with the crowd before his performance, which the audience enthusiastically watched.

"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" said Rossdale after his performance. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really."

"I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!" finished the singer before Shelton came onstage to hug his step-son.

Shelton and Stefani also took the stage to perform together, in a video captioned, "POV: you live in the same small town as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and get to see them perform EVERY YEAR."

Stefani gives Shelton a sweet hug from behind before taking the microphone to perform No Doubt's hit "Don't Speak," while Shelton backed her up on guitar.

During the performance, Shelton even scooted his chair back so his wife could be front and center on stage.

"How sweet is this," the user added in their video. "Him scooting back so Gwen can be center-stage."

The couple also own Ten Point Ranch, which also resides in Tishomingo, OK. Besides Kingston, Stefani also shares Zuma, 14-years-old, and Apollo, 9-years-old, with Rossdale. The couple split in 2015, before tying the knot with Shelton in 2021.