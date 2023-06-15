Why Gavin Rossdale Believes Having 'Opposing Views' from Ex Gwen Stefani Is Good for Their Kids

Getty

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about co-parenting with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of the "Not So Hollywood" podcast, the Bush lead singer -- who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with Stefani -- revealed that he and Stefani have "opposing views" as parents, and shared why he thinks it's beneficial for their sons.

"I think you can go one of two ways -- you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes -- or you can just parent," said Rossdale, 57. "And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people," he added. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

The musician elaborated, "That's what's important is to give them a wide view of things, and we definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Rossdale and Stefani tied the knot in 2002. The former couple welcomed Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo in 2006, 2008 and 2014, respectively. Rossdale and Stefani split in 2015, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Rossdale -- who is also dad to a 34-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship -- was last reported to be dating actress Courtlyn Cannan, but it's unclear if the two are still together. They have also never publicly confirmed their romance.

Meanwhile, Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021.