Octavia Spencer Warning to Britney Spears About Prenups Resurfaces After Sam Asghari Divorce News

"Octavia Spencer might be the prophet of our generation actually," a fan wrote after the actress' comment on Britney's 2021 engagement announcement went viral following the news of her split from Sam.

It's safe to say Octavia Spencer gives great advice -- and Britney Spears seems to agree.

After TMZ reported on Wednesday that Britney and Sam Asghari had separated after a year of marriage, a warning Octavia sent the singer following the former couple's 2021 engagement has resurfaced online and gone viral once again.

Back in September 2021, Britney, 41, revealed on Instagram that she and Sam, 29, were engaged, captioning the video announcement, "I can't f---king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

While many fans sent their congratulations, Octavia, 53, took the practical approach, writing, "Make him sign a prenup."

Sam later shared on his Instagram Story that he and Britney planned to get an "iron clad prenup."

A few days later, Octavia issued an apology to the now-former couple for her comment about encouraging the two to get a prenup.

"Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," she captioned a photo of Britney and Sam on Instagram. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. 👇🏽 #nonegativity."

After the news of the pair's split spread online, and Sam subsequently filed for divorce, the topic of their prenup was, of course, brought up, with TMZ reporting on Friday that according to the prenup, Sam gets absolutely nothing, and it precludes him from getting spousal support. (However, sources told the outlet that Britney and Sam will likely negotiate.)

In the wake of this, Octavia's previous warning -- even if it was in jest at the time -- has circulated on social media, with many fans praising the Oscar winner for seemingly predicting the marriage wasn't going to last.

"Octavia Spencer might be the prophet of our generation actually," a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Octavia Spencer called it. Now she deserves an apology," a person added, while another said, "She knew. Always believe Octavia Spencer."

"Thank god for Octavia Spencer," another user posted.