Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears to 'Make Him Sign a Prenup' After Engagement Announcement

The Oscar winner made the comment on Britney's Instagram.

Octavia Spencer had some unsolicited advice for Britney Spears after the pop star announced she was engaged.

On Sunday, the "Toxic" singer shared a clip of her and new fiancé Sam Asghari showing off the sparkler he gave her in an Instagram post, with the caption, "I can't f------ believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

In the comments section, Octavia wrote, "Make him sign a prenup."

But she wasn't the only one who was concerned for the multimillionaire entertainer, as fans chimed in too, with one posting, "CONGRATS Britney but PRE NUP!!.

Another shared, "He’s fine Brit and I ❤️ the ring… but make sure that prenup is airtight 💨 - and stay well❤️🙏🏼"

And yet another even referred to Britney's conservatorship that she has been asking to have thrown out, writing, "Hmmm. You are about to get your money back, and he proposed 😂🤔😒"

But most followers sent Britney their love and support, including her celebrity stans, as recently-engaged Paris Hilton wrote, Congratulations love!! 😍 So happy for you! Welcome to the club! 👰🏼💍" and "RHONY" star Sonja Morgan posted, "WOW ❤️"

On Sam's IG post of the engagement, Seth Rogen exclaimed, "Mazel!"

Meanwhile, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen confirmed to TMZ it was the real deal.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Britney and Sam met while filming her music video "Slumber Party" in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since, even during her most recent drama with the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of the singer's personal and professional life since 2008, after she was hospitalized twice.