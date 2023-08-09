Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall: 'Sandy Lost Her Soulmate'

Getty

"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan," Spencer wrote in a touching tribute just days after it was reported that Randall passed away at 57 following a battle with ALS.

Octavia Spencer is sending her condolences to Sandra Bullock following the passing of her longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died on August 5 after a private battle with ALS.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a moving tribute on Instagram, in which she described Randall as Bullock's "soulmate."

"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan," Spencer captioned a split image of Bullock and Randall both smiling. "Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!"

"My prayers and condolences to their families," she added. "RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS."

Spencer, 53, and Bullock, 59, have been friends since they met on the 1996 film A Time to Kill. The two went on to star alongside one another in the 2005 comedy Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Randall's family shared the heartbreaking news of his death on Monday, sharing that the photographer had died over the weekend following a three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they concluded, signing the message, "His Loving Family."

Randall first met Bullock when he was hired to photograph her son Louis's birthday in 2015.

The relationship swiftly became serious and they made one of their first public outings as a couple at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Bullock went on to raise her two children -- 13-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila -- with Randall along with his daughter.