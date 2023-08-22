Megyn Kelly Says 'Hate' of Kim Kardashian Isn't Personal, She's Revolted by Her 'Vapid Vanity'

Getty

Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly lays into Kim Kardashian over viral clip of Kim getting glammed up for the perfect photo at the DMV.

Kim Kardashian has faced plenty of criticism throughout her many years in the spotlight, with the latest blast coming from former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly.

Kelly, who hosted her own talk show on the conservative news network from 2004 to 2017, now hosts her own SiriusXM show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, where she took savage aim at The Kardashians star.

While laying into the reality star, Kelly also made sure to mention that her vitriol is by no means personal. "It's not personal," she said. "I don't think she's evil. I just hate what she represents."

The host then exemplified what she was referring to by playing the viral clip of Kardashian from her Hulu show where she and two apparent members of her glam squad were working double-time to get the perfect drivers license picture at the DMV.

After lining up the perfect shop -- with Kelly pointing out that Kardashian was alone in the facility, leading her to believe they either opened early or stayed late just for her -- the reality star even tried to work with the DMV staffer to edit the photo to get the perfect framing.

"That is stomach-turning," said Kelly after playing the clip for her viewers/listeners. "She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her, that's it."

"Even her billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better," Kelly continued. "That's her contribution to the world. I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money."

As Kelly sees it, Kardashian is focusing far more on having people look at her than listen to her, and it's a message Kelly fears she's passing on to young girls. At the same time, she seemed to suggest that maybe it's best people are looking Kardashian, "because when you listen for 20 seconds, you're revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman."

Kelly even had some venom left for momager Kris Jenner, saying that she "fed her" daughter "to the wolves," and called into question Kim's ongoing question to acquire her law degree.

Kelly called this "a cover to make it seem like she was making an effort to be an intellectual, which she's not and never will be."

"She's about vapid vanity," Kelly fumed, "and I object on so many different levels."

Kardashian has never claimed to have her law degree and has been transparent about her ongoing journey to pass the bar so she can practice in the stage of California. After several attempts, she did finally pass the Baby Bar and offers continuous updates to her followers on social media as to her progress.

The reality star was instrumental in securing the release of Alice Marie Johnson in June 2018, a woman serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, and has helped facilitate other early releases as well for what she sees as overly harsh sentencing.