'Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections' Coming to Nintendo Switch This Fall

Nintendo

Your favorite shinobi are back-- this time on the Nintendo Switch!

Believe it! Nintendo just announced that NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS will release on November 17th, 2023.

And if 720 episodes of the series weren't enough already, fans can once again "relive the story" of Naruto and Sasuke.

The game series, which first debuted in 2003 and now has racked up over a dozen titles, is now back to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary.

Naruto fans can expect more than 130 playable characters, which is the "largest roster ever" according to the game's description. The game teases appearances from characters like early favorites Zabuza and Orochimaru, to Akatsuki members Pain and Obito.

The line-up notably includes Kara members Delta, Boro, and Koji Kashin from the series sequel Boruto, the latest series in the Naruto franchise.

For those devoted superfans, there's also a $199 collector's edition of the game, which includes figurines, scrolls, collectible cards, and bonus character costumes (including a rarely seen maskless-Kakashi).

Naruto, based off the 1999 manga of the same name by Masashi Kishimoto, follows an energetic young orphan on his quest to become the greatest ninja as he navigates battling an array of adversaries ranging from rogue ninja groups to his best friend and teammate, Sasuke.