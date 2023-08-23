Heidi Klum Hits Back at Claim She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day After Backlash

Getty

"I don't count my calories," claimed the supermodel, who revealed she weighs 138 pounds.

Heidi Klum is setting the record straight after she received backlash for reportedly sharing that she only eats 900 calories a day.

On Tuesday, the model posted a video to her Instagram Stories, in which she responded to criticism about how much she eats in a day.

During an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, Klum, 50, told her followers, per Daily Mail, that she consumes 900 calories a day, and eats three poached eggs in warm chicken broth for breakfast.

She also responded to a fan who asked how much she weighed by stepping on a scale, which showed that she weighed approximately 138 pounds.

The America's Got Talent judge addressed the headlines about her comments in Tuesday's video, denying that she counts calories.

"I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories," Klum began in a video, which she posted after sharing screenshots of news articles about her comments.

"One, I want to say, I don't think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don't believe everything that you read," she continued, before reiterating, "So, I don't count my calories."

And as for why she stepped on the scale on Instagram, the Project Runway alum said, "Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed."

She then slammed the headlines written about her Instagram Q&A, telling the camera, "I don't know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it's really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore."

"People just make up stories," she added. "One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it's really sad because, you know, people read that, and they think that and possibly follow that, and that's not good."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA's) 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, per Healthline, a recommended daily calorie intake for women 31 to 60 years of age is 1600 to 2200 calories a day.

In an interview with Red Magazine in 2020, Klum opened up about how her relationship with food and eats habits have changed over the years.

"I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it," she said at the time, per Daily Mail. "I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can."