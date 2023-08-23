Taylor Swift Eras Tour Security Guard Claims He Was Fired After Asking Fans for a Photo

Getty/TikTok

"Above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time," said the guard. "As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job."

A security guard in Minneapolis who worked the Taylor Swift Eras Tour claims he was fired for requesting a picture to be taken by fans.

Calvin Decker, who applied for the job wanting to attend the tour for free, went viral in June after a TikTok user posted a video of him singing along to "Cruel Summer" as Taylor performed onstage.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After the video went viral, Decker posted a follow-up video where he shared the details of his security gig.

"After night one, I was realizing how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it," shared Decker. "So I handed down these little pieces of paper that said I wasn't allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number. And I handed this out to a couple of people in the front row for night two and they were really kind and really sweet about it."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The saga continued for Decker, who posted an "unexpected update" to the story in which he claimed he had been fired by the company, Best Crowd Management, for breaking their rules which prohibited staff members from taking pictures with performers.

"Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn't able to articulate exactly what I did wrong, because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos, which is what happens at any other concert, with the only exception being that I made sure I got any that I was included in," revealed Decker. "Every photo of me that night was from behind the barricade like any other photo from a fan would be. I never took my own phone out."

"And above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time," added Decker. "As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Decker went on to claim that he was allowed to work for the company more than a month later for an Ed Sheeran concert at US Bank Stadium.

"A couple of managers talked to me just to make sure that I wouldn't be making any videos, but a lot of them were really cool and willing to give me a second chance," he said.

However, Decker claims after working security for a seven hour shift, HR then officially terminated his employment.

But he said he has "no grudges against my employer" and asked followers not to send any derogatory messages their way.