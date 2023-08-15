Rachel Bilson's Daughter Briar Rose Was 'So Mad' At Her For Leaving Eras Tour Early

Getty

Rachel Bilson took her daughter Briar Rose to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, but the 8-year-old was not happy with their early exit.

Bilson opened up about the concert on her Monday episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, where she revealed that her daughter was "so mad" that her group left early.

"We left early," explained the actress. "Briar's friend, Aria, danced her ass off to 'I Knew You Were Trouble', she was feeling it. And then just turned around, sat in her seat, and passed out."

"Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute," continued Bilson, 41. "Briar wanted to stay until the end, but her two friends were just done. So we left early. Briar was so mad about that. She was so mad."

Bilson shares Briar Rose with ex-boyfriend Hayden Christensen. The couple were together for nearly 10 years, until they split in 2017.

Bilson also added that her stepfather and brother spoke to Briar and asked if she stayed until the end of the performance.

""Briar was like, 'I wanted to!'" said Bilson, lightheartedly. "I was like, 'You guys, cut it out, please stop talking about it!'"

The Eras Tour wrapped up the US leg in Los Angeles. The singer performed at a whopping six shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

"It was a really cool experience except that it was Briar's first concert and I'm like, 'Where do you go from here?'" said Bilson.

"For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad. It's one woman, she writes her own shit, she's really talented and she does it and, like, look at what she's done."

Bilson also added that the concert was "the most inspiring thing I've ever seen."

"Just seeing it through my daughter's eyes and how excited she got, it was just the best thing ever. I mean, I'll have that forever, just that memory and it was so cool," she said.