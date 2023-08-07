Channing Tatum Says He's 'The Daddy' At Taylor Swift Concert, Shows Off Dance Moves

The Magic Mike star's antics at Taylor's Eras Tour concert was captured by none other than Gayle King
Channing Tatum wants everyone to know, he's not the problem -- but he is the daddy!
The Magic Mike star took his legendary dance skills to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Saturday night at Sofi Stadium -- and his homemade outfit was captured by none other than Gayle King, who took to Instagram to share some pictures of the concert,
Tatum wore a shirt with the handwritten message, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," a playful take on Taylor's "Anti-Hero" track from Midnights, with the actual lyrics being, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."
"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/my fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years and she has taken things to another level!" The CBS Mornings host wrote, shouting out Tatum and Karamo Brown in the process.
"A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"
Along with the picture of the actor's iconic shirt, King also included a video of Tatum dancing to Swift's 1989 classic "Shake It Off" – sporting a rhinestone heart on his face that clearly reference’s Swift's Lover era (you can see the video in the 4th slide in the IG carousel above).
Tatum is only one of the many celebrities to have attended Swift's Eras Tour, with the Los Angeles dates alone featuring a wide range of attendees, including Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong'o, Jessica Alba, Alicia Keys, Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Max Greenfield, and Hunter Schafer.
Check out what other celeb Swifties also made a pit stop at Sofi Stadium in the gallery below: