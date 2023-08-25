Sofia Coppola Reacts to Daughter Romy's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded for Chartering Helicopter

Getty

"People discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for," the award-winning filmmaker said of the reaction to her 16-year-old daughter's video.

Sofia Coppola is sharing her thoughts on her daughter Romy's viral TikTok video she posted in March.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning filmmaker -- who shares 16-year-old Romy with her husband, Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars -- reacted to her teen daughter's viral clip, in which she revealed her parents' "biggest rule" is that she's "not allowed" to have social media accounts, and shared that she was "grounded" after she tried to charter a helicopter to visit a friend.

"We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up. So it was the best way for her to be rebellious," Coppola said of her daughter.

"I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny," the director added of the video, which Romy later deleted. "But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah eden (@savbrads) March 21, 2023 @savbrads

Back in March, Romy launched -- and later removed -- a TikTok account, including the viral clip of the teenager talking about her famous parents while being grounded.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I'm grounded," began Romy. "Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

She then got started on making the pasta, and admitted that she didn't "know the difference between a garlic and [an] onion," and "had to Google images of onions" on her phone. "I'm embarrassed," she jokingly confessed.

Romy then shared why she decided to film the TikTok video -- and seemingly create her account -- in the first place.

"I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents' biggest rule is like, I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here's why," she said, before holding up a Grammy Award. She covered up the plaque, however, the award seemingly belongs to Mars as Phoenix won a Grammy in 2012.

"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," Romy said.

As the video continued, Romy then showed her babysitter's boyfriend, introducing him to the camera. She added sarcastically, "My parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents."