Sofia Coppola's Daughter, 16, Says She Was Grounded For Trying to Charter Helicopter in Viral TikTok

Getty

"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," Romy said in a since-deleted TikTok video, which has gone viral on social media.

Sofia Coppola's 16-year-old daughter is making headlines over a TikTok video.

Per multiple outlets, Romy Mars recently launched -- and later removed -- a TikTok account, which featured a now-viral clip of the teenager revealing she was "grounded" after she tried to charter a helicopter to visit a friend.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I'm grounded," began Romy, who is the eldest daughter of Coppola and her husband, Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. "Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

Romy then got started on making the pasta, and admitted that she didn't "know the difference between a garlic and [an] onion," and "had to Google images of onions" on her phone. "I'm embarrassed," she jokingly confessed.

The teen then shared why she decided to film the TikTok video -- and seemingly create her account -- in the first place.

"I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents' biggest rule is like, I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here's why," Romy said, before holding up a Grammy Award. She covered up the plaque, however, the award seemingly belongs to Mars as Phoenix won a Grammy in 2012.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023 @savbrads

"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," Romy said.

As the video continued, Romy then showed her babysitter's boyfriend, introducing him to the camera. She added sarcastically, "My parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents."

The TikTok video has since been deleted. However, it's been circulating on Twitter. Check it out, above.