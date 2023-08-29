Kyle Richards Reposts Fixed Photoshop Fail Picture, Says It Wasn't Her That Edited It

Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards throws Hermès executive Michael Coste under the bus, saying that he's the one who badly edited the photo of them she briefly shared to her Instagram page.

Kyle Richards posted and quickly removed a badly-edited photo to her Instagram page on Sunday. One day later, the photo was back and fixed, along with a quick punt of responsibility to Hermès executive Michael Coste for the original Photoshop fail.

The original picture the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted definitely showed evidence of having been edited, but not in any of the traditional ways photos are tweaked.

This wasn't about slimming a line or altering a shape. Instead, there was a blotchy blur over her upper right arm and chest. While it's been removed from her Instagram, the original -- in all its mess -- remains inexplicably live on her Facebook page.

After hastily removing the photo over the weekend, a different version of it returned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, as captured by Page Six. This take on the picture featured Richards and Coste looking quite dapper. In fact, it was a reshare of the one Coste had shared to his own Instagram.

Interestingly, it appears the executive shared this version of the pic to his page on Sunday, the same day Richards' badly-altered one showed up on her feed. It's interesting because Richards says it was Coste who sent her the picture that she shared.

The reality star made the claim in a comment on Page Six's Instagram page, where they zoomed in on the pic and shared comments from fans trying to make sense of the oddly blurred arm.

"This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn't look before I posted it," Richards said of the awkwardly-altered image. "He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn't news worthy. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am."

She doesn't explain, though, why Coste would have posted a different picture to his own Instagram page if he was the one who sent the edited one to her, and if he "does this to all his photos."

Clearly he didn't use the altered pic on his own page, so why send it to her to post? Or perhaps it's just differently altered and he sent her the wrong one?