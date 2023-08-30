Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Rachel Morin's Murderer As Sheriff Explains Serial Killer Theory

Getty / NewsNationNow

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler reveals "aspects" of a crime in Los Angeles "were certainly present" in Rachel's killing, after authorities released Ring footage of their suspect.

The person responsible for Rachel Morin's murder now has Dog the Bounty Hunter on their tail.

On Tuesday, Duane Chapman shared video previously released by the Harford County Sheriff's Office to Facebook, showing the man they believe is responsible for the mother-of-five's killing in Maryland earlier this month. The video was filmed at the site of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles, where DNA was found matching some from the Morin crime scene.

"Hey Bounty Nation I need you guys to do what you do best and help me identify this suspect!!" he posted. "Rachel Morin was brutally murdered by who investigators believe is a serial killer."

Chapman also appeared on NewsNation last night, pointing out what he saw as potential clues in the footage to host Chris Cuomo. During his appearance, he zeroed in on the suspect's necklace and haircut, speculating the latter could be military. He also wondered whether cell phone towers nearby may hold more information on the man's identity, or if neighbors may have additional footage of the him leaving the home.

Earlier this month, authorities released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. In the doorbell camera footage shared by law enforcement, a shirtless man is seen leaving a residence in darkness, carrying his clothes in his arms. There appears to be someone inside the house, who closes the door after he leaves.

"The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’ 09’’ 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of hispanic decent," said law enforcement. "This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed. This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states."

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler also appeared on Cuomo's show last night and expanded on his belief they could be working with a potential serial killer. "Serial killers all start somewhere. What he did in Los Angeles was certainly, I believe, in that direction," Gahler said previously.

On NewsNation Tuesday, Gahler spoke "to the potential that he's a serial murderer," saying "there were aspects of that crime there [in Los Angeles], although it was not a homicide, that were certainly present in Rachel's homicide."

"We think, this guy's out there. Will he do this again? I have no doubt in my mind. If he's not captured, if he's not taken out of society and put behind bars, he will do this again," Gahler continued. "Someone out there knows him. We don't know where he's been laying his head since he committed this heinous act in our county. There's somebody out there who can recognize him."

Gahler explained that while they had investigators on the ground in Los Angeles last week and they "have some of the answers" they were looking for, they're unable to release all the details at this time, in order to keep the case "secure."

The search for Morin's killer began earlier this month, after the 37-year-old Maryland mother-of-five didn't return from a run. Her body was later found on a hiking trail.