5 Big Brother Contestants Who Got Kicked Off The Show

From racial slurs to knives being held to throats in-between kissing -- these evictions are wild!

Big Brother contestants have been known to do some controversial things but only a few have actually been ejected from the house.

Over the course of the show's 25 seasons, just five houseguests have been kicked off the show. While production did have to remove a contestant during the show's current run, it had been 11 seasons since someone had to be evicted. With offenses varying from being allegedly violent to using a racial slur, these contestants all clearly broke the Big Brother code of conduct.

Find out what happened to these Big Brother contestants…

1. Luke Valentine

Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine was recently booted from the show after he was captured on the live feed using a racial slur. While speaking to other houseguests, Luke said, “I'm in the f--king cheese room,” adding the N-word to the end of his sentence. At the time, Luke was in the same room as fellow houseguest Jared Fields, who is Black.

Following outrage from viewers, Big Brother producers shared that there was “zero tolerance” for using a racial slurs and announced they were ejecting Luke from the house for violating “the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct.” Following the incident, Luke appeared to be unbothered by his eviction and the backlash he was facing.

“The way I see it is there’s two groups of people. There's people who didn't even watch it and they're just like, ‘Roast this guy alive. Kill this guy, you know, make sure he suffers.’ And then there's another group of people that's like, ‘I don't agree with what he did but I don't think it was done maliciously and I don't think the punishment fit the crime,’” he said on the B-Bang podcast. “Like, those are the people who I'm like, ‘Yeah thank you.’ Like, those are the people propping me up. I'm not really afraid of the monsters.”

2. Willie Hantz

During season 14, Willie Hantz was ejected after an altercation with fellow houseguest Joe Arvin. During his time in the house, Willie had become known for his temper and things came to a head when he reportedly attempted to start a physical fight with Joe. After allegedly headbutting him several times and verbally abusing another houseguest, Willie was pulled away from the other contestants and then was removed from the game.

“As you all know, violence is not tolerated in the ‘Big Brother’ house, so Willie has been removed from the game," executive producer, Allison Grodner, told the remaining contestants.

3. Chima Simone

Chima Simone spent 42 days in the Big Brother house during season 11 before being evicted for “multiple rule violations.” On several occasions, Chima had ignored requests to go to the diary room and refused to put on her microphone. Then, during her final day in the house, she destroyed a mic by throwing it into the hot tub.

“It was very clear Chima did not want to follow the rules of the game. Tonight, she made the decision to willfully destroy her microphone, a piece of production equipment, that you all are very much aware is a big violation. For this reason, and because of multiple rule violations, she needed to be expelled,” Allison told houseguests at the time.

Following her removal, Chima maintained that she quit the show and was not evicted. She explained that CBS didn’t want viewers to know that houseguests actually wanted to leave and were covering it up.

“As crazy as that house is, the producers NEVER want the world to think or know that we houseguests DO LEAVE when it becomes futile to stay. I lost faith in the show & my ability to remain committed to this game. All of the remaining housemates know I wanted to leave and that is why any conversation concerning me is cut in the live feed because they don’t want America to hear the truth about my voluntary departure,” Chima said in a statement.

4. Scott Weintraub

When Scott Weintraub signed on for season 4, he didn’t expect the show’s “X-Factor” twist that introduced his ex-fiancée Amanda Craig into the house. Amanda’s presence proved to be too much for Scott, who began acting out -- and at one point threw chairs around the kitchen. While Scott apologized soon after and explained that he was having a hard time with Amanda in the house, he was ultimately ejected to protect the other’s safety.

“I don’t want anyone to think that Scott is a bad guy, because he isn’t. He just didn’t respond well to the ‘Big Brother’ experience and displayed unacceptable behavior,” executive producer Arnold Shapiro said at the time.

5. Justin Sebik

Justin Sebik was in the Big Brother house for less than two weeks before getting evicted during season 2. Throughout his short stay in the house, Justin allegedly threatened houseguests “with violence and physical intimidation.” The final straw for producers came when they say Justin held a knife to the neck of a fellow houseguest before kissing her.

“Justin picked up a large kitchen knife and repeated to an intoxicated Krista, seriously, ‘Would you get mad if I killed you?’ He put the knife to Krista's throat as they kissed. He then took the knife away momentarily. With Krista's encouragement, he put the knife back to her neck. They kissed again and then he returned the knife to its drawer,” host Julie Chen explained.