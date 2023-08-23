Big Brother Blowout: Can House Pull Off Season's First Epic Backdoor? -- Plus, Who Wins Veto?

CBS

After Hisam rubbed everyone the wrong way on Big Brother as Head of Household last week, new HOH Felicia has been trying to orchestrate an epic backdoor to get rid of the back-to-back-to-back competition winner ... but can she pull it off?

Sometimes, the easiest plans are the hardest to pull off. For Big Brother Head of Household Felicia, her plan could not be simpler. She propped up two pawns on the Block with an epic backdoor plan to get out last week's HOH, Hisam.

Within almost no time the entire house — except for one person — had been clued into the plan. The Professors decided not to tell Red for fear his loyalty to that alliance would lead him to cluing in Hisam. And they really needed Hisam in the dark, at least until the Veto was over.

Boy was he. In fact, HIsam was giving television gold, talking about how safe he felt this week and how he didn't want to play in the Veto because he's already won too much. He couldn't have been setting himself up more for an epic fall.

While Hisam stayed clueless, Cameron decided to build some trust with Red by cluing him into the plan. The problem was that Red is part of The Professors, so he couldn't understand why Cameron knows what his allies are planning and he doesn't.

Props to Red for making an attempt to discover this plan with subtlety but even bigger props to Felicia for immediately seeing right through him. As soon as he mentioned Hisam to her, she knew that someone had told him all about it.

What she doesn't know is who it was. Apparently, while country boys Cameron and Red have been bonding and hanging out all summer so far, the rest of the house has no clue that they're actually forging more than just a friendship out here.

Red then makings things a little more interesting. After agreeing to the Hisam plan (which Miss Felicia pretended was a brand new plan when he brought it up), Red decided his boy Cameron would make a good replacement for Hisam. So he told Cameron all about The Professors.

That could turn around and bite him in the butt as that gives confirmation of the existence of The Professors alliance and its entire roster to a member of The Handful. If the younger alliance is still together at all, which is a big if, Cameron has a huge piece of intel for them.

Neither side has gained the numbers yet to fully take control of the game, and The Professors are looking to take out one of their own. It does look as if alliances are shifting and changing, but it doesn't help the older players if the younger ones start to figure out just how much they're working together.

It also doesn't help that they burned a lot of trust with Red by leaving him out of the Hisam backdoor plan. He's now a little concerned that the group could once again turn in on themselves and maybe take someone like him out next as another competition threat.

In truth, that does seem to kind of be the plan of the leadership of the older side of the house, which seems to be in the hands of Felicia, Cirie, and Izzy. Are they being too obvious in their leadership positions? One could argue that, as they're definitely being seen.

Beautiful Day for a Backdoor

When it came time to pick players for the Veto competition, both Felicia and Cameron picked Houseguests Choice. Neither of them wanted Hisam, so Felicia went with Izzy while Cameron chose his boy Red in hopes that would improve his chances of coming off the Block. Jag picked Cory.

That was step one completed in the backdoor Hisam plan. In fact, if all went well, it shouldn't have mattered at that point who won the Power of Veto because all they needed to do was take someone down so Felicia could put up Hisam as a replacement nominee.

The competition itself continued this week's Humili-verse theme and saw the Houseguests crawling through green "radioactive" ooze to a station to cluck for ten minutes and "lay an egg." They then had to transport that egg back to a carton on the other side of the ooze. Now, repeat a dozen times.

Red proved why he should maybe be worried for himself by doing very well in this competition, even leading in the first half. However, Jag managed to slowly pull away toward the end. Also pulling away were Cory's pants, which led to some cheeky commentary from Blue.

As for poor Mama Felicia, she spent almost the entire time trying to get through the muck enough to get just one egg back to her station. In the end, it was Jag who brought it home with a healthy lead. As he was guaranteed to take himself off, Operation: Backdoor was looking good.

Hisam didn't make it hard on Miss Felicia to take aim at him, either, immediately cutting her off when he asked who she was thinking of putting up as a replacement to tell her it should be Matt. This is the type of controlling nonsense that got him in this spot in the first place.

When Felicia didn't take the bait, he took his tour around the house, trying to get others to help him make this case. It was at this point that he dropped a fateful line to Izzy, telling her that he doesn't understand why Felicia would go for a knight like Blue when she could go for a king.

Felicia used his own words against him at the actual Veto Ceremony, declaring Hisam the king that she was going after, leaving him stunned and furious and sitting on the Block in a week he felt so safe he didn't want to play or win the Veto. This was about as perfect a blindside as could be executed in a game like this.

The problem is that this happened earlier this week, meaning Hisam has had days to try and change his fate. We'll surely see his efforts to assess how he did on Thursday's live show. Is he able to see the faults in his game that led to this point, or will he blame everyone else? Will he sulk? Throw a temper tantrum? Apologize?

Will he be able to change his fate. Could the fickle house change their mind, as they almost did for Reilly. Their argument with her was how loyal she would be if she were saved. Would Hisam be as loyal? We suspect not, because he was lied to so beautifully this week. How could he trust anyone ever again?

Houseguest Report Cards

Felicia Cannon (63, real estate agent) immediately saw through Red's ruse and she took the biggest shot of the summer with absolutely zero fear. And the whole house still loves her. How long can she keep up this streak at the top of our rankings? She's still seen as this harmless, sweet, little old lady and yet she sees this house. [Grade: A]

Cirie Fields (53, nurse) has got her game face on, chastising Jared for getting too close to Blue to the point the House is making jokes about a showmance. Her head is so in this game, there may be no one playing harder. Watching her go from sweet and laughing to staring down her son in a second shows how good she is at this. We are in the presence of a master. [Grade: A]

Izzy Gleicher (32, professional flutist) continues to be in a power position in the house. The problem is that it's starting to be known that she's sitting in this position. If the other side can get organized enough to take a shot, she could find herself in trouble as she's the most volatile of the group. Then it would be a question if she throws Cirie and Jared under the bus. [Grade: B+]

Jared Fields (25, exterminator) needs to be careful that he doesn't start getting distracted by the relentless flirting of Blue. Can he balance a showmance and the game? Can he keep his eye on the prize, and the extra challenge of keeping his mother safe in this game, too? RIght now, he's doing a pretty good job of it, though the younger side of the house isn't as solid with him. He's riding the middle, which is dangerous ground. [Grade: B]

Red Utley (37, sales) is playing a more active game, but we're not yet sure how smart it is. He got caught by Felicia trying to get the Hisam intel and then he spilled the beans about The Professor to Cameron. It seems safe with his ride-or-die today, but this is a long game and Cameron has other close friendships. Could it come back to bite him? Still, we're glad to see him stepping up and playing harder. [Grade: C+]

Mecole Hayes (30, political consultant) was cracking us up with her trips to the Supply Room to decompress from all the talking and emotions and nonsense in the House. We loved seeing her find this self-care routine that works for her, as well as her level head in the game. We think she's in stealth mode, doing and seeing more than people realize. She's just also not trying to rock a boat and become a target, which is smart. [Grade: C+]

Cory Wurtenberger (21, college student) is laying on the charm and thick. HIs makeover with Blue and America that saw him put on one of Blue's outfits and strut through the backyard was both hilarious and strategically sound from the social side of the game. The house may know he's good, but this disarms them and allows him to stay a bit under the radar as far as threats go. [Grade: C+]

America Lopez (27, medical receptionist) appears to be emerging as something of a leader on the younger side of the House. She seems to see what's happening around her and continues to try and make things happen. She's not necessarily had a lot of luck, but she's got a lot of peopel around her. If she can just lock in anything, she might be able to build something that could shift the game. [Grade: C+]

Matthew Klotz (27, deaflympics gold medalist) is still kind of in the middle of this game, not really making any strong moves or alliances of his own. He's still in a bit of a post-Reilly slump, though he is making new friendships among the younger players. Will it turn into strategic play? That remains to be seen. [Grade: C]

Bowie Jane Ball (45, barrister/DJ) continues to very intentionally float right in the middle of this house. Sure, she's aligned with The Professors and the Bye, Bye Bitches, but in such a way that she stays out of the drama. For now, they're respecting that, but will anyone respect this gameplay? [Grade: C]

Jag Bains (25, truck company owner) pulled himself from the Block with his POV win, but he also made the target on his back a little bit bigger. Already seen as a physical and social threat, Jag is going to continue to be targeted by the older alliance in the House unless he can reconfigure alliances — which we fully believe he is capable of doing. [Grade: C-]

Blue Kim (25, brand strategist) has somehow become a target, and not because of her burgeoning showmance with Jared. Her name is coming up constantly as someone on the younger side of the house who should get eliminated sooner rather than later; we're just not sure why. She's not a particularly big challenge threat and she's not playing an overtly strategic game. What is happening? [Grade: C-]

Cameron Hardin (34, stay-at-home dad) has a solid thing going with Red, and a possible in with the other side of the House. With The Professors likely to lose Hisam this week, they might embrace a defector from the younger side of the house. And we think he might go with it, as he sees them as playing the stronger game right now. The danger he's in right now is if the house somehow decides to save Hisam, then Cameron's goose is cooked. Unlikely, but pawns do go home. [Grade: D+]

Hisam Goueli (45, geriatric physician) just might be out of options at this point. After mansplaining his way through his HOH and trying to control the start of Felicia's, he's going to need a whole new approach to try and change his fate. He can't just tell people what to do at this point, because they just told him in no uncertain terms what they want to do. [Grade: D-]

House Chatter

"The most exciting thing this week is that I can relax and not have to do anything. It's really easy to go after people who have previously had power, but unlike Reilly's HOH, the way I ran my HOH did not leave people wanting to target me." --Hisam (in DR … um about that)

"So who knows it's a backdoor plan." --Jag (to Felicia about backdoor Hisam plan)

"Everyone." --Felicia (except for Red)

"We have to keep him completely unaware of the plan." --Felicia (in DR about Red)

"Look, I've played this game so far as a handsome little boy and it's been hard, so maybe I'll try my hand as, like, a sexy woman." --Cory (in DR after putting on one of Blue's outfits)

"I hope we get some good names today. And you gotta chill, because you've done too much." --Felicia (to Hisam before Veto picks)

"I agree." --Hisam

"These people talk too damn much. I can not." --Mecole (in DR about everyone)

" We have not gone seven days without someone crying. Why are you crying? Why? … My face is just in a constant state of irritation … My brain just stopped working." --Mecole (trying to decompress in storage room)

"I want you to know there's something deeper than you know going on." --Cameron (to Red)

"Cameron and I are really close, but we ain't really been on the same side of the house so far. So it seems odd to me that he's telling me what my alliance is planning to do, even though he ain't in it. Not knowing being in on this plan is going over like a fart in church." --Red (in DR)

"I can tell by what Red is saying to me, 'Uh-oh, Red already knows about the backdoor plan.'" --Felicia (when Red tries the subtle approach)

"Guess that makes me the Substitute." --Cameron (after Red tells him he's next in line for Professors)

"I will say, if you ever ask me to kiss me, that's low-key 'ick.' Just do it. You gotta read the room." --Blue (to Jared)

"Trust me, I read the room a long time ago with you." --Jared

"Don't get it twisted, she may be tickling some part of his fancy. But that tickling needs to be held for after and not in this house. We have work to do." --Cirie (in DR about Jared and Blue)

"Or is it 'cause you're in love." --Hisam (to Jared about having a headache)

"Stay away from her 'cause this is what they're f--king saying, because I know you ain't in f--king love with f--king Blue." --Cirie (to Jared)

"This is gonna be the first backdoor of the season. Hisam, you going home this week." --Felicia (in DR after players picked for Veto)

"At this rate, I doubt she's gonna get those eggs across before they actually hatch." --Mecole (in DR about Felicia during Veto comp)

"Felicia is rolling around like a rotisserie chicken." --Cirie (about Veto comp)

"So Jag goes down. Matt goes up?" --Hisam (trying to tell Felicia who to nominate)

"I'm not interested in helping Hisam. I'm interested in backdooring Hisam." --Felicia (in DR)

"Why would you go after a knight when you could go after the king." --Hisam (to Izzy about Matt)

"So, in the spirit of the game of chess — and I believe, Hisam, you might have said this — why take out a knight when you can take out a king? And with that being said, Hisam you're my replacement nominee." --Felicia (at Veto meeting)