Big Brother Blowout: Jared Teases Cirie Secret (What Are You Doing?!) -- Plus, Who Used the Condoms?

CBS

Jared seems determined to destroy his own game on Big Brother, teasing the big secret that Survivor legend Cirie is his mother -- meanwhile, Power of Veto could save Blue or Jag from the block.

The competition drama on the latest Big Brother was all about the "GOLDEN" Power of Veto, but there was way more drama going on outside of the competition, thanks to Jared's loose lips.

We've seen showmances destroy someone's good game and knock all sense out of them. Well, Blue must be quite the spellcaster because jared just keeps getting loopier and loopier.

He's already in the most precarious position in the house as he has a secretion relationship with none other than his mom, Survivor legend Cirie. She came in with that huge target on her back, so the house learning her son is also in the game only makes that bigger.

Making matters worse, Izzy figured out their connection immediately, as a Cirie superfan who has stalked her socials, so the mother-son duo already have one person in the house to worry about spilling their secret. So far, they're working with Izzy, and she seems loyal to a fault. So why make things more complicated?

What Did Jared and Blue Do?

As Jared and Blue have been getting closer and closer romantically -- ahem! -- he apparently decided that he was just going to have to tell her his secret. What he doesn't explain is why he would have to do that? Just tell her after the season is over.

Why expose yourself to even greater risk. There is no way to determine how the house would react to finding out these two people, who have largely been on opposite sides of the house strategically thus far, have been sharing intel and secretly working together.

Jared decides to tell a bit of a half-truth to test Blue's loyalty or something, which just seems even more twisted. So while he dropped that he "may" be related to someone in the house, he hinted that it was Mama Felicia, instead of Cirie.

The problem is that he's apparently been running a little loose in the lips already about his life and his mom's experience with shows like these, so it didn't take much for Blue to put the pieces together and conclude that it's far more likely Cirie is his mother.

For now, she said his secret is safe with her, but how long will that loyalty last? Izzy seems pretty locked in to the point we think she might actually take the secret out of the house with her and root for Cirie from the outside.

With Blue, it would really depend on how things shake out between her and Jared. They're barely more than a quarter of the way through this 100-day season. We've seen showmances explode in epic fashion. If they stay true, she may keep his secret. If it gets ugly -- well, she's definitely got something on him now!

Boy, if Mama Cirie finds out the latest fool stunt her son done pulled to jeopardize both of their games... Let's just say, the epic lectures we've seen her give him so far would be nothing compared to the one that would come his way after this.

Cirie has been playing a nearly flawless game so far, despite the target she walked in with. To have her bonehead son ruin it all because he's smitten?

Speaking of smitten, we have a feeling the house is pretty well aware of just how smitten this showmance is getting. When they tried to tease America and Cory's burgeoning showmance by throwing condoms at them snuggling together, they discovered one problem.

The condoms were missing.

We were cracking up at Mama Felicia taking the case, investigating the storage room for the condoms they knew were in there. Now, who could have used condoms already in the house? Who's been canoodling way more than Cory and America?

If there was concern that flirting and heavy petting could distract Jared's game, this is taking that to a whole other level. Now, there's a whole different level of intimacy between Blue and Jared. Did we mention there's, like, 70 days left this season?

Lord have mercy!

Fake Alliances and Backdoor Options

This is an interesting week when it comes to the game. With Cameron in power, he seems to want to be loyal to the fake Legend 25 alliance ... that he may know is fake. Or it may be that he's decided on his side it's convenient for now, just as Cirie and her side have also decided.

In other words, everything that's happening is based on this fake alliance that no one really feels beholden to. Cameron seemed more sure of it until Izzy's lack of enthusiasm to his win. But for now, it may be best to keep things peaceful, with his vulnerable next week.

Still, there was also the exciting possibility, after the Veto, of taking down either Blue or Jag and really shaking the house up by going ahead and throwing Izzy on the Block. Could he get her out? That's unknown, but it would certainly cause some chaos.

That can be its own kind of victory. Right now, the house is in total flux as to who can trust who and who is really working together. There is so much misinformation, lies and trust issues flying around, the only things that seem true are these tiny factions and final two deals.

In fact, Cameron tried to entrust Matt with intel about a side alliance of younger players that could target the power cabal of Cirie, Felicia and Izzy. What he didn't realize, though, is that Matt has grown pretty close to Cirie, and so he told her right away. Information is power!

It certainly made for a suspenseful Power of Veto competition, which would have been better had they been able to compete side by side. Instead, they battled one at a time and separately. It was a timed competition where they had to balance scales with artifacts and solve a riddle.

Making things even more dramatic, Cameron got Houseguests Choice and was able to bring in his Chillers ally Red to compete. Blue pulled her showmance Jared's chip, so she had someone fighting with her. Jag didn't luck out as much, pulling Mecole's chip.

As for the actual competition, Cameron wasn't trying to pull a Hisam, so he chilled a bit in his performance and hoped Red would win. With a bold backdoor plan in his pocket, we suspect he'd have been okay no matter what happened.

Mecole struggled with blocks falling while Jared embarrassingly could not solve the six-letter puzzle to find the word "GOLDEN." He completely ignored that it was the answer to a riddle, but it's painful how many wrong words (and not-words) he put up there first.

Blue seemed to do okay with the edit we got, but she didn't even make the Top 3. Despite his efforts to lose, Cameron had a solid showing in third place. Jag didn't quite pull off victory (those dropped artifacts are probably haunting him). In the end, Red pulled it out, just as Cam had hoped he would.

That gave the Chillers all the power this week, and a huge decision to make. Is it time to shake up Legend 25, real or not? Or is it too soon? There is a lot of game left to play and a lot of people. Maybe pretending to work alongside the people who've been controlling things for weeks now isn't such a bad idea.

In the end, that's what the guys decided to do, with Red opting to leave the nominations alone, leaving Blue and Jag to pointedly try not to campaign against one another, while having to do just that. It's also a tough week for Jared, who will obviously want to save Blue for personal reasons ... but is that what his allies want?

Could she get desperate enough to throw him and his secret under the bus? We're not sure how it might save her this week, but it could certainly jeopardize his game next week. That could be leverage she could use to fight to stay in the game, though we're not sure we're seeing much fight from her just yet.

As always, though, the events of this episode happened earlier this week, so by the time Thursday's live eviction episode comes, these HGs will have been campaigning for days on end.

It also remains to be seen which four HGs will compete for America's Invincibility power and whether or not it will be used to save this week's evicted player. That could, obviously, upset everything currently in motion.

Houseguest Report Cards

Cirie Fields (53, nurse) is working nonstop to make this game work, and those efforts have kept her and her allies safe for another week. Sure, they're on Cameron's radar, but that's a battle for another day. Considering she's doing all of this with no actual power of her own, we'd say Cirie is currently playing the hardest and strongest game. Now, if only her son wasn't undermining those efforts! [Grade: B+]

Felicia Cannon (63, real estate agent) continues to be underestimated as any kind of threat in the house, even as everyone seems to know she's part of this triumvirate of power. With Izzy as a clear shield before her and Cirie, Felicia is in a pretty good position still. No one seems to see just how keen her vision of this game is, as she and Cirie plot and scheme constantly. [Grade: B]

Matthew Klotz (27, deaflympics gold medalist) is recovering nicely from the loss of Reilly, and his alliance with Cirie is strengthening both of their games because everyone in the house seems to think they have him on lock ... and Cirie seems to be the only one who really does. That makes him a great conduit for intel about the rest of the house. This could be a great secret alliance. [Grade: B-]

Cameron Hardin (34, stay-at-home dad) is proving that he sees this game a little better than most people have given him credit for. He and Red are also proving themselves dangerous with this one-two punch this week. In a house that rewards power players with eviction, it's a risky/bold way to play. But props for understanding the lay of the land and being ready to flex. Who will flinch first? [Grade: B-]

Mecole Hayes (30, political consultant) continues to lay low, while working alongside the power group in the house here in the early going. She could well survive them all if the two factions (Cirie v Cameron) start blasting at one another, which is a pretty good place to be. [Grade: C+]

Red Utley (37, sales) continues to impress with solid competition showings, and strong observational skills. He noted Izzy's lack of enthusiasm to Cameron's wins and is ready to make big moves. At the same time, he knows that it's not always wise to strike too soon. He seems someone who, like Felicia, the house is underestimating as to just how aware he is. [Grade: C+]

Jared Fields (25, exterminator) took yet another huge risk, scaring us even more as to where his head is actually at. There was no reason to even tease that he has a secret relationship in the house, and yet he basically gave it away to Blue. She doesn't seem inclined to do anything about it, but he made his game so much more vulnerable. [Grade: C]

Izzy Gleicher (32, professional flutist) is probably the biggest target right now on her side of the house. Luckily, her fake alliance is currently holding up. As soon as it doesn't, though, she could find herself in trouble. Depending on who rises to power this week, that trouble could come as soon as next week. [Grade: C-]

America Lopez (27, medical receptionist) & Cory Wurtenberger (21, college student) are starting to become associated with one another, which can be dangerous. They're tightening their bond, which is nice, but they need to create real trust with others in the house. That process hasn't been nearly as smooth, which could leave them obvious targets if the sides decide to play nice for a while longer. [Grade: C-]

Bowie Jane Ball (45, barrister/DJ) and her lack of really engaging in the game seems to be starting to rub people a little wrong. She's another who might be an easy target just because she doesn't seem to want to play. [Grade: C-]

Blue Kim (25, brand strategist) has a pretty powerful piece of intel right now, even if Jared never quite confirmed that Cirie was his mother. She could use it to blow up his game, though we're not sure it could help hers at this point. She said she'd keep his secret, but if her back is against the wall, could she/would she leverage it to survive? [Grade: D]

Jag Bains (25, truck company owner) seems the likeliest target to go. The House is taking out competition threats and he's won on, and come close in a few others. The faction that's controlled the game hasn't fared as well in competitions, so it benefits them all to get rid of those who can beat them so they can win later. Is there anything he can do? [Grade: D-]

House Chatter

"Thank god we created the fake Legend 25 alliance before Cameron won HOH." --Cirie (in DR after nominations)

"Worst-case scenario, and I hate to say this, Jag wins." --Blue (to Jared about POV)

"We're going to have to fight 'em eventually. There's a little love triangle there." --Cameron (to Red about Cirie, Felicia & Izzy in Legend 25)

"How dumb of her. I can't have someone on my own danged team not happy that someone on the team won. Are you kidding me?" --Cameron (to Red about Izzy's reaction to his HOH win)

"She's much more of a problem to me than either of the two sitting on the block right now." --Cameron (to Red)

"My goal is to really give her a half-truth and see what she does with that information. And then maybe later on in this game, I can actually reveal my true secret to her." --Jared (in DR about Blue)

"I may be related to somebody." --Jared (to Blue)

"Oh, are you?" --Blue

"What if I was related to Mama Felicia?" --Jared

"My mom has a good idea of these shows. I've been in this realm for a while." --Jared (to Blue in flashback, leading her to think Cirie is his mom)

"What Cam wants is Cam, Red, Bowie, America, Cory, me. Yeah. Which is good, because then I can find out information. 'Cause I'm riding with you." --Matt (telling Cirie Cam's side-alliance plan)

"She was nowhere to be found under those covers. I'm just saying. There's condoms somewhere in here. Should we throw some in there?" --Izzy (after catching Cory and America in swing bed together)

"We can't find the condoms." --Izzy (to Felicia, Jared, Blue, Cirie, and Jag)

"They been used! There was some in there, for sure." --Felicia (looking at Jared and Blue)

"I don't want to be a part of this conversation any longer. This is above my pay grade." --Cirie

"She's working overtime." --Blue

"Spelling isn't my strong suit, sorry mom." --Cameron (misspelling 'GOLDEN' in POV comp)

"They cooked us fair and square. HOH and then Veto, back-to-back." --Jag (to Blue after POV)

"Ain't no way it's us two." --Blue

"It can't be." --Jag

"If we get her out of here, we open up a lot of roads. But this would be one hell of a move." --Cameron (to Red considering backdooring Izzy)