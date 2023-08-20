Big Brother Blowout: Surprising New Head of Household Sets Up Diabolical Backdoor Plan

CBS

After Hisam's tyrannical reign as HOH last week on Big Brother, the Houseguests face a humiliating competition, an unexpected new HOH, and an opportunity to really shake things up in the house.

If you thought Hisam's condescension (right?) and cutting people off so he can talk (right?) would stop after his Big Brother Head of Household reign was ended, then you haven't been watching. Hisam out of power seems to think Hisam is still in power.

For the first time all season, Hisam was not part of a competition — being ineligible to compete as outgoing HOH — which meant it felt more up for grabs than anyone. Luckily for him, he has The Professors in his corner ... or does he?

Wasn't Hisam the one telling the whole house to vote out Reilly so that people could reestablish relationships and get aligned with the people they wanted to work with? This was after the house had divided by age into two massive alliances, The Handful (younger) and The Professors (older).

Suddenly, he's hoping The Professors alliance is still rock solid. Or at least solid enough that they'll have his back when he needs them. And he's not shy about telling them exactly what to do, as he immediately did with this week's HOH.

If it's not the constant "right?" and "do you understand?" condescension, it's the blatant cutting someone off when they begin to answer a question so he can answer it himself. It's like Hisam has no idea how to have a conversation, or just doesn't value other people's thoughts or words.

Clearly he was rubbing the house the wrong way all last week, but was it enough to do lasting damage to his game? Reilly never overcame her HOH reign, getting booted the very next week. This house does not appreciate power players.

Also, Reilly made the mistake of admitting to Hisam specifically that she was gunning for him in the house, so him returning the favor last week did make a kind of sense.

The real question this week is whether or not those initial alliances are still holding strong, or if people are realigning as Hisam had suggested. The new HOH would have a lot to do with that, as they always become the fulcrum upon which the culture of the house rotates.

It's Snot Your HOH

This week's HOH competition was a variation on one we've seen before. But coming from the Humili-verse, it had to include something embarrassing. And so, we got the one-shot golf game with lots of snot running everywhere.

This is a game that creates a level playing field, as everyone takes a single shot down a slope filled with obstacles to land in slots numbered one to 55. The highest score after one shot wins. It could be anyone's game.

We're so glad to see BB using competitions like this in a season with more age diversity than we've seen in years, as some of the older players aren't going to go toe to toe with a Matt, Mecole, Hisam or Blue in a purely physical competition.

This is a combination of strategy and luck, and in the end the luck fell strongest with Miss Felicia, the oldest player in the house. She was so triumphant in her win, excited in a way we've not seen from anyone in this game. Frankly, we get it.

Older players are so often dismissed and underestimated. Plus, she just spent a week with HIsam talking over her and dismissing any of her ideas. Surely, he'd show her more dignity now that their roles are reversed, right?

Nope!

Hisam came up to hold court with the new queen of the castle and continued talking the way he had when he was the king. He talked over her, cutting her off after he asked her who she was thinking of nominating to tell her who he thinks she should nominate. It was so boorish, we wanted to throw something through the TV and demand he show her some respect.

Luckily, as she pointed out last week, Felicia has a brain of her own. She doesn't need Hisam's validation for anything. Instead, let him think whatever he wants because...

It's a Backdoor, Baby!

As it stands right now, Hisam is the backdoor plan for the house. With back-to-back-to-back wins, everyone sees what a huge competition threat he is. Everyone also got to see how unbearable he can be, and apparently plans to still be, so this is more than just Felicia.

This plan started coming together last week. Ironically, getting Hisam out could be the thing that breaks down some of those old alliance walls and gets people talking and realigning, as Hisam was hoping Reilly's eviction would do.

From here, it was a pretty straightforward run through the end of the episode. Felicia laid out her plan to everyone, and even informed her pawns Jag and Cameron what this was about. They were chosen as people who could likely win Veto and save themselves.

The idea was to keep Hisam so comfortable that even if he was picked to play, he wouldn't gun for it. He's been vocal about wanting to stop winning because the target on his back is so big now. He doesn't realize that target has less to do with wins than attitude.

The biggest challenge now, though, is going to be keeping Hisam oblivious in the long wait between this HOH win and the Veto Meeting when he'd (hopefully) get put on the Block. A lot has to work between this moment and then, as Cameron and Jag were nominated, and a lot of people seem to know this plan. Can they pull it off?

Matt's Rebound & Oh No Showmance!

First of all, this is not Matt's showmance, because his prospective one just left the house. Reilly's eviction left him in a vulnerable spot. He'd already admitted she did a lot to make him feel included, even helping him to understand all that he misses in the house as the first deaf HG.

This week, he opened up a bit about his experiences as a deaf person — from growing up to getting into swimming to struggling to keep up with conversations in the house — with Cirie and Izzy.

These are among the show's best moments, opening up about unique life experiences many may not fully understand. Cirie was very touched by his story, admitting that it opened her eyes to the deaf experience in ways she hadn't considered. It's also a good move for Matt, as it brings him closer to people, and he needs to start doing that.

We're not sure how close is too close, though. Showmances are hit and miss on BB as we've seen them somehow ride all the way to the end. Usually, though, they're broken up by evictions. Could that happen to the season's newest burgeoning flirtmance?

Blue has been pretty blatant in her flirting with Jared, but he's certainly feeling a little smitten himself. The more time passes, the closer they're getting. You know Mama Ciriie would not be here for it. She's got enough damage control with Izzy knowing about Jared being her son, she can't take on a showmance, too!

The house is already figuring it out, too, though it's not to the point that anyone seems too concerned about it meaning they're some kind of voting bloc or something. That said, if it keeps progressing, it could well get there.

Houseguest Report Cards

Felicia Cannon (63, real estate agent) takes all the power this week and she's ready to play hard. Her backdoor plan definitely keeps the house happy, which could help her from facing any vendettas next week. So far, every HOH has been targeted, so this is definitely on her mind. We think she's in a fantastic spot, though. [Grade: A]

Cirie Fields (53, nurse) continues to run this house from behind the scenes. We will continue to marvel at it every episode and wonder how much longer she can do it. Izzy remains her biggest threat and weakness, so she's constantly got to work to make her feel valued. Ultimately, though, Izzy knows she can hope for third at best in this trio, so she could be dangerous later on? [Grade: A-]

Izzy Gleicher (32, professional flutist) has so much power right now, while also navigating a pretty tricky game of her own. She's got this great leverage over Cirie and Jared, but she's also an extremely emotional player. It can be taxing on her, while making her a bit of a wild card. If she wields her power right, she could blow up Cirie and Jared's game, but if not, she could blow up her own. [Grade: B]

Jared Fields (25, exterminator) is doing everything right, though there are some on the younger side starting to wonder if they can trust him. His growing showmance could be a problem if the house decides to be threatened by it. So far, they don't seem to bothered, but if it continues, how long can that last? [Grade: B-]

Matthew Klotz (27, deaflympics gold medalist) took the important step of building new relationships right away after Reilly's departure. He's such a sweet and genuine guy, he could easily get into personal friendships that could help his game in the short term. As a physical powerhouse, too, he'd make a better ally than opponent. It remains to be seen how his game will shake out, but we respect his first post-Reilly moves. [Grade: C+]

Cory Wurtenberger (21, college student) continues to intentionally lay low as far as his intentions and plans are. There are a lot of big players early in the game, and he's setting himself up as a stealth floater. He just needs to make sure he doesn't play the role so well, floater hunters come after him. They're lurking around the corners (they come out eventually every season). [Grade: C+]

Mecole Hayes (30, political consultant), Bowie Jane Ball (45, barrister/DJ) & Red Utley (37, sales) are masterfully floating through the middle of the game, trying not to rock the boat while the bigger players clash. If the house realigns, though, will those bigger players see this middle pack as potential allies or targets? [Grade: C]

America Lopez (27, medical receptionist) failed to rally the troops to save Reilly, so her best bet is to lie low for a minute and see how the house reshuffles now. The Handful is a dangerous thing to try to blindly hang on to at this point, so they need to stretch out and try to make new arrangements. Let's see how receptive the house is. [Grade: C]

Blue Kim (25, brand strategist) is making herself noticed by hanging herself onto Jared. She was also a staunch ally of Reilly's, making her a bit of a wild card right now as the house resets. Mama C won't like the thought of her getting in Jared's head, so if that happens, she could definitely be in trouble. She's also a good athlete and savvy player, so if she doesn't get some numbers, she'll soon make a good target. [Grade: C-]

Jag Bains (25, truck company owner) is a pawn, but he's also a potential target if Hisam somehow makes himself ineligible for a backdoor this week. That doesn't bode well for his game in the short or long term. He needs to widen his scope of relationships and either convince the middle to start playing, or make inroads with the older players. [Grade: C-]

Cameron Hardin (34, stay-at-home dad) is on the block as a pawn, but even more than Jag, he's someone the house would probably get rid of next if Hisam hadn't made such an a-- of himself last week. He's charismatic and very dangerous as a competitor, and he's just not working with the people who've been in power. Time to lay on that Southern charm. [Grade: C-]

Hisam Goueli (45, geriatric physician) has no idea how dangerous his position is. He also seems to be completely obtuse as to his own unbearable tendencies when it comes to talking to people. Let's call it like it is, talking at people. He doesn't have conversations, he holds lectures. You'd think a comp beast would have some social awareness, but Hisam is without a clue. Will he stay that way until he's backdoored? [Grade: D]

House Chatter

"Reilly, Reilly, Reilly. Is that what we're still talking about?" --Hisam (in DR after eviction)

"Everything changed for me when Cameron talked to me and Izzy and said he wants to go after Hisam." --Cirie (in DR after Reilly's eviction)

"I don't want this dude anywhere around here. Hisam is doing nothing but driving a wedge into the unity that he preaches." --Cameron (flashback)

"Vote with the house." --Reilly (flashback, allowing her alliance to vote her out)

"I'm rooting for The Professors. As long as one of them wins, I'll be safe for the week." --Hisam (in DR … but will you?)

"I don't even know what to do anymore. Yeah, it's been a day." --Blue (in DR after Felicia's won)

"Don't count the old bitches out!" --Cirie

"I'm not mad at anyone or anything. I just wanted more time with her." --Matt (to America about Reilly)

"Hisam should not worry at all about being nominated … Now, he may need to worry about being backdoored." --Cirie (in DR)

"Now I have to play a really careful game because, the last two weeks the Head of Household, that position came back to bite them." --Felicia (in DR)

"It's called slime chic. Learn about it." --Blue (posing in a bikini after getting snotted)

"It's going down my butt." --Felicia

"Oh, snot never looked so good." --Izzy (after Matt gets snotted)

"Congratulations on your room. I'm, like, feeling so comfortable with you HOH." --Hisam (to Felicia)

"Do you know who you're putting up?" --Hisam

"I'm still debating. I'm thinking either—" --Felicia

"I want Jag out." --Hisam (still not listening to anyone else but himself)

"Damn Blue, if you gonna be my boo, you gotta cook for me." --Jared

"And what do you got for me?" --Blue

"Everything. I give good massages. Anything." --Jared

"I feel like you're all talk." --Blue

"Do you like scorching hot things … like me?" --Blue (to Jared, flirting)

"Are you kidding me? I'm not doing this in snot." --Felicia (called to snot before nominations)

"Yes you are." --Blue

"I hope I don't get picked for Veto … It's time for someone else to win and put the target on their back." --Hisam (in DR)