Travis Barker Brings Fan to Tears After Giving Him Drumsticks at Blink-182 Concert

Instagram/Getty

Travis Barker just gave a diehard fan one of the greatest gifts of his life!

As shown in a video posted to his Instagram on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer brought a fan to tears after he gave him a pair of his drumsticks at the band's concert in Antwerp, Belgium.

The clip began with footage of a fan -- who was standing outside the concert venue -- holding a sign that read, "Can I have a drumstick?"

The video then cut to Travis, 47, walking through the venue to greet the Blink-182 fan outside. The musician handed the fan his drumsticks, and they shared a hug. After Travis walked away, the clearly shocked fan burst into tears. His friend embraced him as he continued to cry over his encounter with the rocker.

"Travis Barker just gave me drumsticks," the teary-eyed fan told the camera. "What the f--k?"

"1st day of tour 🥁🥳," Travis captioned the post. .

Tour photographer, Clemente Ruiz, shared the clip to Instagram Stories, writing, "@TravisBarker was down as soon as he saw the sign when we drove into the venue."

The concert was Travis' first show back after Blink-182 previously canceled three shows earlier this month as Travis had to fly home to attend to an "urgent family matter."

It was later revealed Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, needed "urgent fetal surgery" to save their unborn baby's life. Kourtney shared the news on Instagram earlier this week, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed as Travis held her hand.

The mother of three wrote that she's "forever grateful" to the doctors, her husband for rushing home from his tour with Blink-182 last week to be by her side, and for her mom, Kris Jenner, for supporting her through this traumatic time.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kourtney, who sported a small bandage over her pregnant belly, wrote.

She continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍," Kourtney added.