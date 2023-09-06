Travis Barker Says 'God Is Great' After Wife Kourtney Kardashian Undergoes Fetal Surgery to Save Their Unborn Son

Getty

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," Kardashian wrote.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are breathing a sigh of relief after health scare put their unborn child at risk.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had undergone "urgent fetal surgery" to save her baby's life.

Sharing a black-and-white hospital photo of her hand in Barker's, the mother of three said she's "forever grateful" to the doctors, her husband for rushing home from his tour with Blink-182 last week to be by her side, and for her mom, Kris Jenner, for supporting her through this traumatic time.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kardashian, who sported a small bandage over her pregnant belly, wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍," Kardashian added.

Barker was one of the first to comment on the post, proclaiming, "god is great," and he wasn't the only famous figure to offer the couple their well-wishes.

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa also left behind a trail of red heart emojis, with actress Suki Waterhouse commenting, "Thank god you are both safe. So much love."

Alyssa Milano also sent her love to the couple, adding, "Sending you all the strength I can muster. And love. Tons of love." Julia Garner commented as well, sharing her own host of red heart emojis.

The post comes just days after Kardashian and Barker were seen leaving an L.A. area hospital Saturday, following Barker's announcement that he was pressing pause on Blink-182's tour to attend to an "urgent family matter."

Barker and Kardashian announced they were expecting their first child together -- a baby boy -- in June, during a surprise reveal at a Blink-182 concert.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.